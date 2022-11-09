ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

PennLive.com

WP football takes care of Schuylkill Valley in District playoffs

Some weeks, the football gods taketh away. Others, they can be more giving. Just ask Bob Boden and the West Perry football team. One week after fumbling an opening kickoff and falling behind 27-0 in a season-first loss, the Mustangs flipped the script in their District III-3A quarterfinal matchup.
PennLive.com

Susquenita girls’ soccer continues to make history

The Lady Hawks are leaving a legacy with each post-season game they play. After not only making the district tournament but winning a game in the tournament for the first time, the Blackhawks will now be going to states. After the big 3-2 upset win over Boiling Springs, Susquenita played...
DUNCANNON, PA
FOX43.com

Here are the top matchups in the District 3 playoffs this week | Frenzy Five

YORK, Pa. — The District 3 playoffs enter their second week, and there's no shortage of titanic matchups on the schedule this week. There will be one championship on the line Friday night -- and that will be the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week. We'll be live from Annville as the Annville-Cleona Little Dutchmen host Trinity in a battle for the District 3 Class 2A title.
ANNVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

‘They just hang in there’: Northern’s never give up attitude leads to playoff win over New Oxford

Bill Miller said earlier this season that he just did not know what to expect from his Northern Polar Bears. They would win a game, then lose another they probably should have won, and it was all a little bit of a rollercoaster in that early part of the year. So, it’s understandable that, for a moment early in Friday’s District 3 5A playoff game at New Oxford, the veteran coach thought, “Here we go again.”
NEW OXFORD, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball Media Day wrap up: Photos, tweets and more from Cumberland Valley

Yes, the 2022-23 girls basketball season remains weeks away, but PennLive got an early start Thursday with Mid-Penn Conference Media Day for winter sports. Cumberland Valley High School was a most gracious host for boys and girls basketball inside Dome Gym. MPC swimming programs were featured inside the natatorium and wrestling teams were just down the hall.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Four boxes to check for Penn State to beat Maryland | Jones

It never used to be much of a rivalry between Penn State and Maryland. But the arrival of master recruiter Mike Locksley as the head coach in College Park and his faceoff against onetime UMD offensive coordinator and heir-apparent (under Ralph Friedgen) James Franklin has upped the ante and stoked the importance of this game as a recruiting bellwether. Here’s what the Lions can best do to maintain the upper hand.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

A Culture of Bullying in Shippensburg High School Athletics, All for a Winning Team

Submitted by unknown author(s) Right before the beginning of a new basketball season at Shippensburg Area High School, long time winning coach Ray Staver has retired. Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, but what is a winning team worth. Staver is a very well respected coach and knows the game, but behind the scenes and kept quite by the Shippensburg Area High School is extreme on-going issues with bullying. All of which Staver turned a blind eye to because of a desire to win. I want to be clear that this is not all on Mr. Staver, but rather the whole administration as a whole at Shippensburg. The outrageous bullying was known and largely quietly dealt with.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive’s Prop Bet Showdown challenges your knowledge on Penn State vs. Maryland: Here’s how you can win

There are just three regular-season games left on Penn State’s schedule for 2022. And the Nittany Lions should be heavily favored to win all three. If they want any shot of a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game, they’ll have to finish 3-0. First up is Maryland at home on Saturday. That game also gives you a chance to win as well via the PennLive.com Prop Bet Showdown.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
