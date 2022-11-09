Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
West Perry field hockey loses in semifinals, defeats Newport to earn third place in districts
The Mustangs worked their way through the district bracket and ended up in an impressive third place, earning them a spot in the State tournament. In the district semi-finals, West Perry met Oley Valley for its most challenging competition so far this season. Oley Valley is a historic program that...
West Perry ground game runs rampant over Lancaster Catholic to gain District 3, 3A final
LANCASTER – The West Perry football team entered the field for Friday night’s District 3, Class 3A semifinal game against undefeated Lancaster Catholic toting 11 American flags high in the air in recognition of Veterans Day. And then, the Mustangs unleashed a crushing ground attack that would’ve made...
WP football takes care of Schuylkill Valley in District playoffs
Some weeks, the football gods taketh away. Others, they can be more giving. Just ask Bob Boden and the West Perry football team. One week after fumbling an opening kickoff and falling behind 27-0 in a season-first loss, the Mustangs flipped the script in their District III-3A quarterfinal matchup.
Trinity’s District 3 2A football title shot postponed to Saturday at top-seeded Annville-Cleona
Another District 3 football playoff game has been postponed due to inclement weather. Friday’s District 3 2A championship round between Trinity and host Annville-Cleona has been postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday. Forecasters have called for up to 3 inches of rain to accumulate in the midstate Friday as the...
State College again tops District 6 football, defeats Altoona in 6A title game
State College made sure another District 6 football title went right through rival Altoona. D’Antae Sheffey ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns Thursday as the Little Lions, champions of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, banked a 28-7 victory over Altoona in the 6A finale at Bald Eagle Area High School.
Hayden Johnson’s 32-yard TD pass to Landon Kennel carries Manheim Twp. past Cumberland Valley in District 3 quarterfinal
MECHANICSBURG— It wasn’t the happiest of endings for Josh Oswalt’s Eagles on Friday against Manheim Township during the District 3 6A quarterfinals. But his group of guys never stopped battling in the back-and-forth dog fight.
Susquenita girls’ soccer continues to make history
The Lady Hawks are leaving a legacy with each post-season game they play. After not only making the district tournament but winning a game in the tournament for the first time, the Blackhawks will now be going to states. After the big 3-2 upset win over Boiling Springs, Susquenita played...
Jackson Landis, Hempfield stave off feisty Carlisle in 30-14 playoff opener
Carlisle vs Hempfield in District 3 high school football playoffs — LANDISVILLE—Friday night served as some sort of microcosm for Carlisle’s season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Penn State wrestlers young and old shine in opening-night, 44-3 defeat of Lock Haven
If opening night is any indication, Penn State wrestling is heading for another best-selling, award-winning season. While Rec Hall in so many ways is far from Broadway, the top-ranked Nittany Lions put on a show that fans will line up to see again and again for the next four months.
FOX43.com
Here are the top matchups in the District 3 playoffs this week | Frenzy Five
YORK, Pa. — The District 3 playoffs enter their second week, and there's no shortage of titanic matchups on the schedule this week. There will be one championship on the line Friday night -- and that will be the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week. We'll be live from Annville as the Annville-Cleona Little Dutchmen host Trinity in a battle for the District 3 Class 2A title.
‘They just hang in there’: Northern’s never give up attitude leads to playoff win over New Oxford
Bill Miller said earlier this season that he just did not know what to expect from his Northern Polar Bears. They would win a game, then lose another they probably should have won, and it was all a little bit of a rollercoaster in that early part of the year. So, it’s understandable that, for a moment early in Friday’s District 3 5A playoff game at New Oxford, the veteran coach thought, “Here we go again.”
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball Media Day wrap up: Photos, tweets and more from Cumberland Valley
Yes, the 2022-23 girls basketball season remains weeks away, but PennLive got an early start Thursday with Mid-Penn Conference Media Day for winter sports. Cumberland Valley High School was a most gracious host for boys and girls basketball inside Dome Gym. MPC swimming programs were featured inside the natatorium and wrestling teams were just down the hall.
Penn State’s Six for Saturday: Terps’ tough closing stretch, Lions’ remarkable turnaround in run game, more
Three more regular-season games to go. Penn State kicked off November with a 31-point victory at Indiana. The Nittany Lions’ Big Ten test against Maryland today at Beaver Stadium should prove more difficult but James Franklin’s team is well-positioned to finish the regular season with a 10-2 mark.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CV hosts Manheim Township in a 2022 D3 guarterfinal football playoff game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Penn State’s highly-efficient offense leads to win over Loyola Maryland
The Penn State men’s basketball team got contributions from up and down the lineup in another highly-efficient offensive performance as the Nittany Lions took down Loyola University Maryland 90-65 Thursday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has now scored 90 or more points in both of its...
Four boxes to check for Penn State to beat Maryland | Jones
It never used to be much of a rivalry between Penn State and Maryland. But the arrival of master recruiter Mike Locksley as the head coach in College Park and his faceoff against onetime UMD offensive coordinator and heir-apparent (under Ralph Friedgen) James Franklin has upped the ante and stoked the importance of this game as a recruiting bellwether. Here’s what the Lions can best do to maintain the upper hand.
A Culture of Bullying in Shippensburg High School Athletics, All for a Winning Team
Submitted by unknown author(s) Right before the beginning of a new basketball season at Shippensburg Area High School, long time winning coach Ray Staver has retired. Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, but what is a winning team worth. Staver is a very well respected coach and knows the game, but behind the scenes and kept quite by the Shippensburg Area High School is extreme on-going issues with bullying. All of which Staver turned a blind eye to because of a desire to win. I want to be clear that this is not all on Mr. Staver, but rather the whole administration as a whole at Shippensburg. The outrageous bullying was known and largely quietly dealt with.
PennLive’s Prop Bet Showdown challenges your knowledge on Penn State vs. Maryland: Here’s how you can win
There are just three regular-season games left on Penn State’s schedule for 2022. And the Nittany Lions should be heavily favored to win all three. If they want any shot of a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game, they’ll have to finish 3-0. First up is Maryland at home on Saturday. That game also gives you a chance to win as well via the PennLive.com Prop Bet Showdown.
Former Shippensburg wrestler Cole Forrester set to tackle a new frontier with the US Space Force
In an environment full of aspiring leaders, Shippensburg grad Cole Forrester has still found a way to stand out at the Air Force Academy. A former PIAA fourth-place medalist for the Greyhounds, Forrester has earned the respect of teammates, coaches and others in the academy, more so for grit and attitude than his exploits on the mat.
Penn State-Maryland matchup: Players, positions of note for the Lions, Terps
No. 14 Penn State (7-2) will be favored in its final three regular-season games, starting with Saturday’s Big Ten East test with Maryland (6-3) at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are currently a 10-point favorite. James Franklin’s team is dealing with injuries along the offensive line and there is...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0