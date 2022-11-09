Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — His Democratic-leaning district remapped into one that leaned heavily Republican, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up victorious in Tuesday's election. He didn’t. “That’s not...
WacoTrib.com
Georgia Senate GOP taps Kennedy to lead, affirms Jones power
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won't strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their nominee...
Pro-DeSantis presidential super PAC will launch after all, given Trump-supported midterm losses: 'Ron vs. the Don. I'm here for it'
The pro-DeSantis group will be called Ron to the Rescue and will launch before Thanksgiving, even as Trump prepares to make a run official.
WacoTrib.com
Judge upholds GOP-crafted redistricting maps in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democrats lost an initial round Thursday in their legal fight challenging the new Republican-drawn boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts. Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled that the congressional and state House maps crafted by the GOP-dominated legislature early this year did...
WacoTrib.com
Why it's Dem vs. Dem in some US House races in California
WASHINGTON (AP) — The winners in more than a dozen races for U.S. House in California haven't been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control at least two of those seats. That's because of California's so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote...
WacoTrib.com
AP News Summary at 3:44 p.m. EST
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city. Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."
WacoTrib.com
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:24 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting votes for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity. The Associated Press declared Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly the winner late Friday in his reelection fight against Blake Masters but hasn't called a winner in the governor's race. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while.
WacoTrib.com
Wildfire burns part of southern Ohio's Wayne National Forest
PEDRO, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately owned property.
Comments / 0