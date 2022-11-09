ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire destroys detached shop, damages other property

WALLA WALLA – A fire destroyed a detached shop, plus damaged a detached garage and two vehicles. Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 was dispatched to 217 Prospect Avenue at about 7 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief John Golden. The fire is believed to have been caused...
WALLA WALLA, WA
News Talk KIT

Son Runs Over Mom in Moses Lake Thursday

Police in Moses lake say a 42-year-old woman is being treated at a hospital after being run over by a car driven by her son. The crash was reported after midnight Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the intersection of Harris Rd NE & Alma Rd NE in Moses Lake at about 1:00 am Thursday.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two men found dead inside Warden home

WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found inside a home in Warden Thursday night. Warden Police were called to 508 S. Ash Street at around 11 p.m. and found two men in their late-20s dead inside the house. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul...
WARDEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD detectives recover stolen truck

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick. After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland. The male suspect who...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Son Accused of Running Over Mother With Car Near Moses Lake

The investigation continues, but Grant County Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved. A man is accused of running over his mother with a car early Thursday. The GCSO says a 29-year-old man is in the Grant County jail after allegedly striking his mother with a vehicle in the early morning hours near Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KREM2

White Trail Road at T-Northwest Road closed following fatal crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting that White Trail Road at T-Northwest Road is currently closed following a fatal car crash. No details on the crash have been released at this time and it is unknown when traffic will reopen in the area. Drivers are advised to use SR283 and SR28 as detours.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Couple’s love of cars drives their detailing service

White Glove Detailing is a Kennewick business focused on cars, trucks, boats and RVs and is run by a couple of proud car fanatics. Dawn Caldwell-Carter and Rickie Carter are so passionate about keeping cars in mint condition, Dawn’s brand new Ford Mustang GT is being given at least two weeks’ worth of upgrades and protections before it’s even considered ready to go.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police investigate shooting death in Outlook

OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
OUTLOOK, WA
KIMA TV

Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child

RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant County deputies arrest man suspected of running his mother over

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found a 42-year-old woman seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over His Mother with Car

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a woman who was reportedly run over by a car driven by her adult son Thursday morning. Deputies say 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber of Moses Lake is suspected of hitting his mother, 42-year-old Cheryl Lee Hall of Moses Lake, with his vehicle on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast at around 1:00 a.m.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY

One dead in crash near George

GEORGE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near George Wednesday night. The incident happened on White Trail Road at Road T-Northwest. One man died in the crash. The GCSO says 33-year-old Justin Evans from Spokane was traveling eastbound on Road...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

