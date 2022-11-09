Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire destroys detached shop, damages other property
WALLA WALLA – A fire destroyed a detached shop, plus damaged a detached garage and two vehicles. Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 was dispatched to 217 Prospect Avenue at about 7 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief John Golden. The fire is believed to have been caused...
Son Runs Over Mom in Moses Lake Thursday
Two men found dead inside Warden home
WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found inside a home in Warden Thursday night. Warden Police were called to 508 S. Ash Street at around 11 p.m. and found two men in their late-20s dead inside the house. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Grant County Sheriff's Office Investigating After Two Men Found Dead Inside Home in Warden, WA
WARDEN, WA - Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found deceased inside a home in Warden, WA on Thursday night. According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Warden Police were called to the residence at...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD detectives recover stolen truck
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick. After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland. The male suspect who...
White Trail Road at T-Northwest Road closed following fatal crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting that White Trail Road at T-Northwest Road is currently closed following a fatal car crash. No details on the crash have been released at this time and it is unknown when traffic will reopen in the area. Drivers are advised to use SR283 and SR28 as detours.
ifiberone.com
Health care organizations teaming up for community turkey drive Nov. 18 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Local health care organizations are again teaming up for their annual community turkey drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Volunteers from Moses Lake Community Health, Samaritan Healthcare and Confluence Health will be out on Nov. 18 collecting food donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Couple’s love of cars drives their detailing service
White Glove Detailing is a Kennewick business focused on cars, trucks, boats and RVs and is run by a couple of proud car fanatics. Dawn Caldwell-Carter and Rickie Carter are so passionate about keeping cars in mint condition, Dawn’s brand new Ford Mustang GT is being given at least two weeks’ worth of upgrades and protections before it’s even considered ready to go.
ifiberone.com
Suspect in Monday night standoff in Ephrata Walmart parking lot identified
UPDATE — A man accused of pulling a knife on law enforcement before barricading himself inside an RV at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot has been identified as a 62-year-old Bremerton man. Paul Cardwell was booked into Grant County Jail for intimidating a public servant, harassment with threats to...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Facing eviction, Veterans Thrift in Kennewick offers discounts to clear out store
Veterans Warehouse Thrift is selling its entire inventory at 50% off on Friday, Nov. 11 and 75% on Saturday, Nov. 12 as it moves to clear its 40,000-square-foot store in anticipation of a 72-hour eviction notice. The Wenatchee-based nonprofit opened in the former Sports Authority, 908 N. Colorado St., next...
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
KIMA TV
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
A Tri-City musician suffered in silence. Now she wants to bring stories into the light
“As long as we pretend an infection is not there, it just spreads.”
nbcrightnow.com
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
kpq.com
KXLY
One dead in crash near George
GEORGE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near George Wednesday night. The incident happened on White Trail Road at Road T-Northwest. One man died in the crash. The GCSO says 33-year-old Justin Evans from Spokane was traveling eastbound on Road...
ifiberone.com
ATF agent won't face charges in 2021 gunfire exchange with Moses Lake man in Spokane
SPOKANE — An undercover federal agent who exchanged gunfire with a Moses Lake man in Spokane last year will not face criminal charges, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office. Both the suspect, identified as Randy James Holmes, and the ATF agent were injured in the November 2021...
ifiberone.com
Suspect in Ephrata Walmart parking lot standoff charged with assault, threatened to kill police
EPHRATA — A man accused of pulling a knife on Ephrata police officers reportedly began setting fire to his belongings after barricading himself inside his RV in the Walmart parking lot on Monday. Paul Cardwell, a 62-year-old Bremerton man, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with third-degree assault...
