KCEN TV NBC 6
What happened in Texas elections: A breakdown of key races and why neither party is satisfied
DALLAS — The national political narrative Wednesday morning was of Democrats overperforming and stopping a predicted red wave. It didn’t materialize in Texas either, but neither party us truly happy with the results. “Obviously we would love better results in the statewide elections,” Jamarr Brown, the Texas Democratic...
Ongoing drought, growing population and aging infrastructure affecting water supplies
AUSTIN, Texas — Having enough water for Austin's growing population is a huge concern. Add the ongoing drought, record-breaking heat and aging infrastructure and you can see why water managers and conservationists are worried about the future. The KVUE Defenders looked into what's being done so we don't run...
Early National Signing Day for some sports takes place at East Texas schools
TEXAS, USA — It's that time of year when some student-athletes from high schools and junior colleges in East Texas get the chance to commit and sign to collegiate athletics on early National Signing Day. This is a day where these students will sign their National Letter of Intent...
Storms Calming Down with Possible Freezing Temperatures Tonight and This Weekend | Central Texas Forecast
A powerful cold front is all we typically need to get to change seasons. This time, we skipped right over fall and went straight into winter.
