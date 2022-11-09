Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River girl
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Ashley Summerlin, 11, is 4’8″ tall and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, and black & white checkered Van shoes with flames.
HELP FIND: Driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rosedale's Pulaski Highway
Police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale overnight.
foxbaltimore.com
Help police find missing 12-year-old boy, last seen in Dundalk area
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find missing 12-year-old Timothy Niziolek. Police say, Niziolek was last seen in the Dundalk area wearing all-black clothing. The department asks anyone with information to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
Teen dead after Thursday night shooting in Baltimore County
Halethorpe residents are on high alert tonight after learning a teen was pronounced dead this morning following Thursday night's shooting.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 12-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sarah Hannah Hammad, a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Hammad was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville woman
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Parkville area. Emily Rose Leddon, 18, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area with orange and pink shoulder-length hair. Anyone with information on Emily...
Help BPD identify person of interest in 13-year-old girl's shooting
Baltimore Police need help identifying a man in connection to the shooting of a 13-year-old girl on Monday.
Teen Struck By Car Boarding School Bus In York County Dies
A 16-year-old girl in York County who was struck by a car while boarding a bus to school last month died on Thursday, Nov. 10, district officials announced. Northeastern High School junior Arianna Landis had been in the hospital with serious injuries after the 7 a.m. incident on Oct. 26, on York Haven Road in Newberry Township, according to police and those who knew her.
foxbaltimore.com
54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
WBAL Radio
Mother and son rescued from early morning Southwest Baltimore fire
On Friday morning, a mother and son were rescued from a burning house in southwest Baltimore. The 5-year-old boy and his mother were rescued from a house on Norfolk Avenue in the forest park neighborhood. They went to the hospital in undetermined conditions. This report will be updated.
foxbaltimore.com
Officer hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore. According to police, an officer on patrol in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunfire. The officer searched the area and found a 19-year-old man in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road who...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
Wbaltv.com
Shooting investigation underway in Lansdowne, police say
LANSDOWNE, Md. — Police responded to a shooting in Lansdowne on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Tucker Circle for a reported shooting. One male victim, found shot, is believed to be a teenager, police said. He was taken an area hospital...
fox5dc.com
Neighbors speak out after 13-year-old is shot while raking leaves in Hillcrest Heights
PRINCE GE - A 13-year-old boy shot in Hillcrest Heights Tuesday was raking leaves at the time, according to neighbors and a police source. Prince George's County police said the child was shot in the head and is currently fighting for his life. The shooting happened at around 5:20 p.m....
Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Now, The Baltimore Police Department has released photos of a possible person of interest in the shooting. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1400 Block of West Fayette Street. At the location, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently in grave condition at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The police are looking to identify a person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting The post Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
New images shared of person of interest in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police shared new images Thursday of a person of interest sought in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl and a man in Baltimore earlier this week. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black. Images released Wednesday showed a different angle of the man wearing a hood. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of...
Wbaltv.com
Family extremely concerned for 75-year-old woman missing for 3 weeks
Relatives of a 75-year-old Baltimore woman who disappeared three weeks ago are extremely concerned. Bettea Brown told 11 News she's extremely concerned about her missing sister, Versey Spell, who disappeared on Oct. 14. Brown didn't find out about it until five days later. "It's been three weeks. Nobody knows anything,"...
Several row homes catch fire in South Baltimore's Westport neighborhood
At least seven row homes caught fire Thursday morning in South Baltimore's Westport neighborhood. The flames spread so rapidly, that three alarms had to be called.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
fox5dc.com
New details in shooting of 13-year-old boy
Neighbors say the 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George’s county Tuesday was outside raking leaves when it happened. It’s a case police say they're working on around the clock as neighbors are left scared and stunned. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Hillcrest Heights.
