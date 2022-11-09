ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River girl

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Ashley Summerlin, 11, is 4’8″ tall and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, and black & white checkered Van shoes with flames.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 12-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sarah Hannah Hammad, a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Hammad was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville woman

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Parkville area. Emily Rose Leddon, 18, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area with orange and pink shoulder-length hair. Anyone with information on Emily...
PARKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Struck By Car Boarding School Bus In York County Dies

A 16-year-old girl in York County who was struck by a car while boarding a bus to school last month died on Thursday, Nov. 10, district officials announced. Northeastern High School junior Arianna Landis had been in the hospital with serious injuries after the 7 a.m. incident on Oct. 26, on York Haven Road in Newberry Township, according to police and those who knew her.
YORK COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mother and son rescued from early morning Southwest Baltimore fire

On Friday morning, a mother and son were rescued from a burning house in southwest Baltimore. The 5-year-old boy and his mother were rescued from a house on Norfolk Avenue in the forest park neighborhood. They went to the hospital in undetermined conditions. This report will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Shooting investigation underway in Lansdowne, police say

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Police responded to a shooting in Lansdowne on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Tucker Circle for a reported shooting. One male victim, found shot, is believed to be a teenager, police said. He was taken an area hospital...
LANSDOWNE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Now, The Baltimore Police Department has released photos of a possible person of interest in the shooting. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1400 Block of West Fayette Street. At the location, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently in grave condition at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The police are looking to identify a person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting The post Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New images shared of person of interest in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police shared new images Thursday of a person of interest sought in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl and a man in Baltimore earlier this week. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black. Images released Wednesday showed a different angle of the man wearing a hood. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Family extremely concerned for 75-year-old woman missing for 3 weeks

Relatives of a 75-year-old Baltimore woman who disappeared three weeks ago are extremely concerned. Bettea Brown told 11 News she's extremely concerned about her missing sister, Versey Spell, who disappeared on Oct. 14. Brown didn't find out about it until five days later. "It's been three weeks. Nobody knows anything,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in shooting of 13-year-old boy

Neighbors say the 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George’s county Tuesday was outside raking leaves when it happened. It’s a case police say they're working on around the clock as neighbors are left scared and stunned. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Hillcrest Heights.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

