khns.org
The mission of the American Legion
On November 7th Sixteen men and women gathered at the American Legion for the annual photo. They represent decades of service to the country, having served in such places as Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. “Since 1937 35, World War One veteran’s obtained to the American Legion charter for our...
khns.org
Public input on town projects
The Haines borough has placed a call to the community for capital improvement proposals. This is the second year it is doing so. Borough Clerk Alekka Fullerton explains. “We realized that the community has a lot of ideas about projects that need to be developed that staff may not have recognized, either yet or at all.”
khns.org
Counting bears
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is four years into a five year study of the Brown Bear population of the upper Lynn Canal, in this case known as management unit 1D, which extends from the Endicott river in the south to Skagway in the north, and the Katzehin valley in the east to the the Canadian border in the west. Anthony Crupi, Wildlife Research Biologist with the department, was in Haines this weekend to track bear movements and tend to the game cameras he uses to gather data.
khns.org
Moose in charge
Two friends were charged by a moose on Tuesday on River road in Haines. Nene Wolfe and Jessie Crowe were walking along the road near Wolfe’s home. “We were rounding the corner and just chatting away, and suddenly I look up and there is a big brown moose. She was probably about 15 feet away, I think we both surprised each other. So I just kept talking. She didn’t stop, turn around, run off or anything, so both of us were going ‘BOOO’ to scare it off, but instead she flattened her ears and decided to charge us. It was her path, where she was going, we were in her way! So we jumped into the bushes, and onto a boulder, and she kept coming after us. And she started to trot by, and gave us one more head down ‘I threaten you to come out, don’t come out. And then moved off.”
khns.org
Exiting tourism director reports on visitor trends
Haines Tourism director Steve Auch is stepping down after three years. He has produced a report trying to assess how the visitor numbers have varied over the last few years. “Basically what I was trying to do was give everybody information as far as the number of people we had come through our community last year and to put a little perspective on it, because historically how we have reported some of these numbers, it has changed since COVID how you have to look at how those numbers reflect what actually happened. We were able to see how road traffic seems to have rebounded to what it was prior to the pandemic”
khns.org
Open seats
The Haines borough is putting out a call for volunteers to serve on its various boards and commissions. Every year there is turnover, as most seats are for a three year term. In all, 27 seats are opening, in 13 boards and committees. These include the Planning Commission, the Ports and Harbor Committee, and the Chilkat Center Advisory Board, as well as four Road Maintenance Service Areas, that oversee the plowing of individual roads outside the townsite.
khns.org
Voting counts!
It is voting day, and the ANB hall in Haines is open until 8pm, volunteers will be present to assist if needed. By 3.20 this afternoon 386 people had cast their votes there. Diane Ahrens, Chair of the local Election Board, reported a large number of people are confused and frustrated by the new Ranked Choice Voting system.
kinyradio.com
Chilkat Indian Village appeals state decision to permit a mine project
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan has appealed to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation requesting the agency set aside the wastewater management permit for the Palmer Project mine in Southeast Alaska’s Chilkat River watershed. The appeal to ADEC follows a three-year effort to bring...
