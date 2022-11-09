Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting School Police Chief Bobby Day is investigating a Scam brought to their attention. Laurel County Public Schools has been made aware of recent “spoofing” text scam where the sender claims to be Laurel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. The scammer is asking for gift cards to be purchased. Chief Day says no one from Laurel County Public Schools will ever contact the public via unsolicited phone calls or text asking for money or the purchasing of gift cards. He says please do not correspond with the scammer if you receive a text or phone call. Laurel County Public Schools is working with the Kentucky State Police to resolve the issue.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO