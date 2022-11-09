ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

Randall Weddle elected Mayor of London, beats out Judd Weaver

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the most hotly contested races in all of Eastern Kentucky has been settled. With more than 56 percent of the vote, Randall Weddle has been elected to be the next Mayor of London. After a series of heated debates, Weddle beat out rival Judd...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
somerset106.com

Laurel County School Police Chief Issues Scam Warning

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting School Police Chief Bobby Day is investigating a Scam brought to their attention. Laurel County Public Schools has been made aware of recent “spoofing” text scam where the sender claims to be Laurel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. The scammer is asking for gift cards to be purchased. Chief Day says no one from Laurel County Public Schools will ever contact the public via unsolicited phone calls or text asking for money or the purchasing of gift cards. He says please do not correspond with the scammer if you receive a text or phone call. Laurel County Public Schools is working with the Kentucky State Police to resolve the issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Pulaski County Police Arrest Danville Man In Major Drug Bust

Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says his narcotics detectives were watching 40-year-old Geovania Coleman of Danville, a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. When he failed to signal at an intersection, detectives pulled him over. Coleman was also driving on a suspended license. During the roadside investigation, a K9 was deployed and signaled the presence of drugs. Deputies found backpacks with a large quantity of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found mushrooms and Xanax. A search of Coleman turned up a gun and a large amount of cash. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Brian France, his K-9 “Maverick”, Deputy Skylar McFarland and interdiction unit deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor arrested a London man on drug charges following a traffic stop. Deputy France pulled over a pickup after noticing the driver, 61-year-old Roy Darrell Burns, fail to signal a turn. During the stop, deputies saw suspected drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and deployed the K-9, which alerted for the presence of drugs. Deputies found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, assorted pills including Xanax and Clonazipam and drug paraphernalia. Burns was charged with trafficking and possession and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Drone video of Estill County wildfire

EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two well-known Kentuckians travel to EKY, present $30K to flood survivors

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky native and country music singer Eddie Montgomery was in London on Tuesday giving back to flood victims. The annual Eddie Montgomery and Friends Golf Tournament helped raise $30,000. Montgomery, one half of the award-winning Montgomery Gentry duo, helped give $7,500 checks to four different flood...
LONDON, KY
wbiw.com

Officer conducts traffic stop and makes arrest

BEDFORD – A Kentucky woman was arrested early Friday, November 4th after a Bedford Police officer conducted a traffic stop for not having plates on a vehicle or a trailer. The vehicle was stopped at G and 16th streets and spoke to the male driver and his female passenger 31-year-old Tobi Grider, of Russell Springs, KY.
BEDFORD, IN
wymt.com

Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy