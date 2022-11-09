Read full article on original website
Red and Black
STUDENT VOICES: UGA students reflect on the results of the 2022 midterm election
On Nov. 9, Gov. Brian Kemp was projected as the winner of the gubernatorial race over challenger Stacey Abrams. Republicans are actually projected to win nearly all state offices in Georgia, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. However, Democrats will still have a chance in Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a runoff election on Dec. 6 against Herschel Walker.
Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 1 Georgia against Mississippi State
Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Mississippi State this weekend with sports editor Dylan Flippo from Mississippi State’s student newspaper, The Reflector. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity:. Meadow Barrow: What's the atmosphere around campus like?. Dylan Flippo: You can definitely sense that...
A lasting legacy: Remembering Georgia legend Vince Dooley
Few figures in the annals of the history of athletics at the University of Georgia are as iconic and impactful as Vince Dooley. Widely regarded as the greatest head coach in Georgia football history, Dooley led the Bulldogs to 201 wins over 25 seasons as head coach, including a national championship in the 1980 season.
Georgia football preparing for clanging cowbell environment at Mississippi State
After practice on Wednesday, Nov. 9, junior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and senior offensive lineman Warren Ericson spoke with the media in the team’s last media availability before this weekend's game against Mississippi State in Starkville. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say:. The cowbells.
Georgia volleyball overcomes Arkansas in five sets
The Georgia women’s volleyball team defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Stegeman Coliseum in a five-set match. Georgia (18-6, 9-4) progressed, winning six of its past seven matches. Georgia’s defense was prominent on Sunday with 19 team blocks and 68 digs. Redshirt-sophomore Mackenzie Norris had...
Georgia preparing for pass-heavy Mississippi State offense
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. addressed the media. This is what they had to say about their upcoming matchup against Mississippi State. Facing a pass-heavy attack. After taking on Hendon Hooker and the explosive Tennessee offense last...
Georgia hockey defeats Kennesaw State behind hat tricks from Mesaros, Bigda
Josh Mesaros and Matt Bigda both tallied hat tricks as the Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 14-0 on Friday, Nov. 4. The Ice Dawgs’ offense erupted early and never slowed down as they cruised to their third consecutive win and second consecutive shutout. “I told [the...
Athens artist repaints public piano at ACC Library
A pink seat on a vibrant piano reads “play me,” waiting patiently for the people of Athens to sit down and play a tune. The dark blue piano is covered in bright sunflowers and captures the essence of joy that music brings to the Athens community. In 2019,...
Georgia women's basketball beats Alabama State 77-47
The Georgia women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after its emphatic 77-47 win over the Alabama State Hornets Thursday night. Early on, it was clear that the Bulldogs would rely on the size advantage of its frontcourt as senior forward Javyn Nicholson posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Brittney Smith was also dominant, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Malury Bates matched her career high of 13 points. The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 46-24 in the paint.
10 places to get a flu vaccine within 10 miles of the Arch
Regardless of the location, getting a vaccine for influenza can help protect those who receive it and those around them, according to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. For more locations, visit Vaccines.gov. For students at the University of Georgia, The University Health Center is offering flu...
Weekend preview: Live theater, a capella, funk festival and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the FUNK YOUtopia Festival at The Southern Brewing Company, opening night of “Comedy of Errors” and an a capella show from Noteworthy. Thursday, Nov. 10.
UGA Theatre presents Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy of Errors’
“The Comedy of Errors” is a Shakespeare play based on a story of two sets of twins that get separated at birth. With colorful scenery and eye-catching costumes, University of Georgia students put on a performance that created a lot of laughter on Thursday night. The show opened on...
Athens Academy to kick off holiday season with market
For many people, when the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, it’s time to ditch the ghosts and gore and start getting into the holiday spirit. On Nov. 17, Athens Academy will kick off the holiday season with their 8th annual Holiday Market. The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1281 Spartan Lane.
Taste Test: Gyro Wrap
After visiting the Gyro Wrap I understood why it was so missed by the Athens community after its closure in May 2020. This September, the eatery reopened with a new location at 114 College Ave. I was very excited to try Gyro Wrap because the slogan boasts “Uncommon Eats Since 1979.”
Restaurant Roundup: Maepole to open second location, West Broad Farmers Market changes pickup day and more
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Maepole, a restaurant known for serving healthy comfort food, announced on Instagram that it will open its second location on Epps Bridge Parkway in 2023. Maepole currently has one location on North Chase Street.
