I have just returned from casting my votes in the 2022 elections. The scene in the polling location represented the United States of America for me: a variety of people of all ages, races, and walks of life waiting in line to be checked and get a ballot, filling out ballots, and running the ballots through the machines. I am old enough to say I do miss the old voting machines, bringing my children with me to vote and letting them help me pull the lever to cast my vote. Being able to vote is a privilege and a responsibility; something I hope I have taught my children.

23 HOURS AGO