Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
Rahman easily takes 4th Senate seat
Democratic nominee MD Rahman easily beat out Republican candidate Jacqueline Crespan on Tuesday, early unofficial results from the polls showed. But Republicans refused to concede the race Tuesday night, saying Democrats overall ran a foul campaign. Preliminary unofficial results Tuesday night showed Rahman about 6,700 votes ahead of Crespan across...
Pro-DeSantis presidential super PAC will launch after all, given Trump-supported midterm losses: 'Ron vs. the Don. I'm here for it'
The pro-DeSantis group will be called Ron to the Rescue and will launch before Thanksgiving, even as Trump prepares to make a run official.
Journal Inquirer
Foster squeaks out a victory for 57th District seat
With more than two-thirds of votes counted late Tuesday night, Rep. Jaime Foster, D-Ellington, was poised to squeak out a victory against her Republican challenger David Stavens. The closely contested race was for the 57th House district that includes Ellington and parts of Vernon and East Windsor. Foster credits her...
Journal Inquirer
Biden says climate efforts 'more urgent than ever' at summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt" (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We can no...
Kari Lake taunts Maricopa County election officials after stoking fears on mail-in ballots
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake stoked fears of mail-in ballots. Now she's taunting officials for not counting them fast enough after a record number of people held onto their mail-in ballots until Election Day. Lake accused election workers of deliberately slowing counts and holding back results, commenting in social media posts and in interviews on conservative news sites. ...
What Social Security Changes Could Be in Store After the November Elections?
There are several possible changes for the popular federal program -- but one probable scenario.
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: This is America to Me
I have just returned from casting my votes in the 2022 elections. The scene in the polling location represented the United States of America for me: a variety of people of all ages, races, and walks of life waiting in line to be checked and get a ballot, filling out ballots, and running the ballots through the machines. I am old enough to say I do miss the old voting machines, bringing my children with me to vote and letting them help me pull the lever to cast my vote. Being able to vote is a privilege and a responsibility; something I hope I have taught my children.
Arnone defeats Hendrickson for 58th House District
ENFIELD — State Rep. Tom Arnone was re-elected Tuesday to represent the 58th House District, defeating Republican challenger Bob Hendrickson. Unofficial results show Arnone with 3,730 votes and Republican challenger Bob Hendrickson with 3,271 votes. The Enfield registrars of voters was expected to count between 400 and 500 absentee...
Rojas takes 9th again, leaves Lauf behind
EAST HARTFORD — Longtime veteran Rep. Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford, won re-election to the 9th House District Tuesday night, securing his eighth term and deftly beating out Republican challenger Matthew Lauf. Both candidates agreed Tuesday night that Rojas won the district, which covers southeast East Hartford and southwest Manchester.
