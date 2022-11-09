Irina Shayk Reportedly Wants 'To Get Back Together' With Bradley Cooper As Duo Has Awkward Run-In With His Former Flame Huma Abedin

Source: mega

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk may have reignited their fiery love — which means Huma Abedin might need to step out of the way.

After the dynamic duo was spotted arm-in-arm while walking their dogs in New York City on Monday, November 7, a source close to the supermodel revealed there may be some fact behind the rekindled romance rumors.

The insider explained to a news publication how Shayk, 36, and the 47-year-old star — who share 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," they continued of the two, who began dating in 2015 and welcomed their sweet daughter in 2017 before breaking up two years later. "After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."

"Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad," the source continued to dish regarding the on-again, off-again pair. "She would like for them to be back together."

Although all seemed well on Monday morning, the night didn't end without tension.

Cooper and Shayk both attended the CFDA Awards later in the evening, where they bumped into Abedin, the A Star is Born actor's alleged one-time girlfriend. Also present at the star-studded even was Abedin and the dad-of-one's supposed matchmaker, Anna Wintour.

The awkwardness seemed to keep the celebrities apart, as the trio wasn't pictured in any of the same photos from the bash.

In an interview from Monday, October 3, Abedin revealed she was “open to all kinds of saying yes” when it came to her love life — and at the time, all signs seemed to point in the direction of Cooper.

Speculation heightened after a source spilled juicy details about the duo's rumored romance over the summer.

“Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now,” the insider stated of the pair, who arrived at the Met Gala together back in May. "[They've] been keeping it really quiet."

