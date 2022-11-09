ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Irina Shayk Reportedly Wants 'To Get Back Together' With Bradley Cooper As Duo Has Awkward Run-In With His Former Flame Huma Abedin

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KF2h1_0j3pnZir00
Source: mega

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk may have reignited their fiery love — which means Huma Abedin might need to step out of the way.

After the dynamic duo was spotted arm-in-arm while walking their dogs in New York City on Monday, November 7, a source close to the supermodel revealed there may be some fact behind the rekindled romance rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxoKq_0j3pnZir00
Source: mega

The insider explained to a news publication how Shayk, 36, and the 47-year-old star — who share 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," they continued of the two, who began dating in 2015 and welcomed their sweet daughter in 2017 before breaking up two years later. "After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

"Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad," the source continued to dish regarding the on-again, off-again pair. "She would like for them to be back together."

Although all seemed well on Monday morning, the night didn't end without tension.

Cooper and Shayk both attended the CFDA Awards later in the evening, where they bumped into Abedin, the A Star is Born actor's alleged one-time girlfriend. Also present at the star-studded even was Abedin and the dad-of-one's supposed matchmaker, Anna Wintour.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0px3hy_0j3pnZir00
Source: mega

The awkwardness seemed to keep the celebrities apart, as the trio wasn't pictured in any of the same photos from the bash.

In an interview from Monday, October 3, Abedin revealed she was “open to all kinds of saying yes” when it came to her love life — and at the time, all signs seemed to point in the direction of Cooper.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3Gc7_0j3pnZir00
Source: mega

Speculation heightened after a source spilled juicy details about the duo's rumored romance over the summer.

“Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now,” the insider stated of the pair, who arrived at the Met Gala together back in May. "[They've] been keeping it really quiet."

People spoke to a source regarding Shayk's current feelings toward Cooper, while the Daily Mail reported on each of them attending the CFDA party.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunite For Trick-Or-Treating With Daughter Lea, 5: Photos

Bradley Cooper, 47, and Irina Shayk, 36, reunited on the eve of Halloween to take their adorable daughter Lea, 5, trick-or-treating. The former couple, who split in June 2019, were photographed walking on the sidewalks of New York City as they held the tot’s hand and showed off costumes. Bradley dressed up as a bear while Irina flaunted a Bettie Page look that included black lingerie under a long black coat and a long black wig.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
RadarOnline

Prince Andrew Spotted With Sarah Ferguson Hours After Ghislaine Maxwell Claimed She Felt 'So Bad For Him' During Virginia Giuffre Scandal

Prince Andrew was spotted looking pale and disheartened while driving through Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, mere hours after his rumored former lover Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that she still "cares" for him. The convicted sex trafficker spoke out about their relationship as well as Andrew's high profile legal battle...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
HollywoodLife

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump Enjoys Cali Sunshine Amid Rumors She's A 'Neighbor From Hell'

Newly minted Floridian Ivanka Trump seemingly couldn’t get enough sun in the Sunshine State, so she headed to the West Coast to catch some California rays.On Wednesday, October 26, the former first daughter took to Instagram with a beachy post for her 7.5 million Instagram followers, sharing photos depicting local foliage, city views and a garden selfie from her time in the Golden State.“California Dreaming,” the fashion maven captioned the post alongside two dolphin emojis and a wave emoji. The mom-of-three’s excursion comes amid rumors that Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have reportedly sparked conflict and controversy in their...
FLORIDA STATE
ETOnline.com

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City

More than three years after their split, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are figuratively -- and literally -- still linked. The exes were photographed out walking in New York City on Tuesday with the Oscar nominee holding the leash for his two dogs. At one point, the two were snapped with their arms around each other during their outing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

152K+
Followers
4K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy