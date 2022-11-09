Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Nevada governor election called for Joe Lombardo, Associated Press says
Nevada 2022 elections: Who is Joe Lombardo? Who is Steve Sisolak? Who won the Nevada 2022 governor election?
Herald & Review
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant
MYKOLAIV , Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 8:25 p.m. EST
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
Herald & Review
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that...
Comments / 0