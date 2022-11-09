Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Utility Regulators Fail To Reach Consensus On OG&E Rate Hike
Oklahoma’s three Corporation Commissioners did not reach a consensus on how to spread out an increased cost to OG&E customers. Last month, OG&E began a price increase of $9.72 per month for an average customer that will span two years. The utility claimed its “under-collected” roughly $500,000,000, prompting the price hike.
Light Snowfall Possible Overnight As Winter System Moves In
A rain-to-snow mix is possible Monday across northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma with mostly minor accumulations for those areas that do receive snowfall. Locations west and southwest of the immediate area have higher chances for impactful snow that could result in travel issues. These locations are currently under a winter weather advisory with a small portion of west-central Oklahoma in a winter storm warning where the highest snowfall totals are expected. As of this morning, the Tulsa metro is not included in a travel advisory. Dry conditions are currently underway this morning but will support some rain to snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Temps currently in the 30s will reach the lower 40s early afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s late this afternoon and tonight. This system quickly exits the area this evening with dry and cold weather remaining for the rest of the week.
Cooking Corner: Oklahoma Pecan Pie Truffles
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. On Tuesday, Natalie Mikles with the Made in Oklahoma Coalition doing Pecan Pie Truffles. For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE. Oklahoma Pecan Pie Truffles. Description: These rich truffles are the perfect after-dinner treat. The recipe makes about...
Winter Storm Moving Across Okla. Monday
A winter storm is making its way across the the state Monday. Parts of the west and southwest regions of the state have already seen snow Monday morning. Some roads in those regions have seen some slick spots on the road, so drivers should be cautious. As the storm moves...
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area
A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
OCSO Searching For 'Porch Pirate' After Attempted Package Theft
Oklahomans need to be on the lookout for porch pirates, according to law enforcement officials. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman spotted near Luther Road snatching a package. The intended recipient of the package caught her in the act, and said she then dropped the...
