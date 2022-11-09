Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Julia Letlow wins first full term in Congress
U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow on Tuesday won her first full two-year term to the U.S. House of Representatives. Though ballot counting continues, the results over her four challengers were favorable enough for Letlow that WWL-TV called the election in her favor. A Republican from Start, a rural northeast Louisiana community,...
CLEAN SWEEP: Democratic meddling in GOP primaries paid off in a big way on Election Day
Democrats' strategy of spending millions to boost pro-Trump candidates in Republican primaries appeared to pay off Tuesday as the party ended the night with a clean sweep of the races in which it chose to meddle. All six of the Republican candidates who seemingly benefited from the meddling in their...
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? These key races will decide
Election Day is over, but control of Congress still hung in the balance Wednesday morning.
WAPT
Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House
JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives. Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.
Dan Newhouse, House Republican who impeached Trump, wins reelection
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, is projected to win reelection to Washington’s 4th Congressional district. The Associated Press called the race at 12:12 a.m. ET. Newhouse, 67, was the only pro-impeachment Republican...
California election results: House races swinging toward Democrats
In four of the five races that saw updates Wednesday, the Democrats slightly improved their margins.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. John...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Washington Examiner
GOP wins in these House races will reflect a good election night for Republicans
While nothing's certain in politics, Republicans winning a House majority on Tuesday is a safe bet at this point. How big will House GOP gains likely be in upending the current balance of 220 Democrats, 213 Republicans, and three vacancies? Several factors will contribute, including coattails from statewide races for Senate, governor, and other contests and the approval (and, more to the point, disapproval) rating of President Joe Biden. After all, many voters blame Biden and congressional Democrats for the worst inflation in four decades and persistently high gas prices, among other national problems.
Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeats Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines is a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more...
House Republicans gear up for leadership elections shortly after Election Day
House Republicans are angling to hold their leadership elections the Tuesday or Wednesday after Election Day, two leadership sources confirmed to the Washington Examiner. With Republicans expressing confidence that they will take back control of the lower chamber, the race for majority whip, the No. 3 position in leadership, has become increasingly heated between Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Chief Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson (R-GA).
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
WAPT
Republican Mike Ezell elected to U.S. House in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District
Mississippi voters elected a new U.S. House member in the southern 4th Congressional District. Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo, who was first elected in 2010, lost the GOP primary in June to Mike Ezell, the sheriff of coastal Jackson County. Ezell went on to win election Tuesday, defeating former Hattiesburg mayor...
Mace, Trump-backed Fry assure GOP's 6 US House seats in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Russel Fry, a Republican who toppled five-term U.S. Rep Tom Rice in South Carolina’s 7th House district with backing from former President Donald Trump, has won election to Congress. Fry, a state representative, handily defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in the general election. The incumbent Rice had become a focus of Trump’s scorn for the congressman’s impeachment vote after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.
iheart.com
Election Night Recap: Kennedy, Scalise, Carter Cruise To Re-Election
A couple of New Orleans-area incumbent Congressmen are on their way back to D.C. for another term. Republican Steve Scalise of Metairie won reelection to the 1st Congressional District with 72 percent of the vote, defeating Democratic and Libertarian challengers. Democrat Troy Carter of New Orleans defeated his GOP opponent...
Washington Examiner
Republicans flip New Jersey House seat
(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
GOP pushes in close races to break 1-party hold on Congress
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans waged a grinding push late Tuesday in hard-fought races as they struggled to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington and upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. While polls began closing from the...
