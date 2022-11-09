Read full article on original website
Shari Dumont
3d ago
🙄 … the mass exodus of born and raised, multi generation Coloradans leaving. How very very sad … I thought elected officials worked for ALL.
Reply(3)
6
Robert Brooker
3d ago
he sucks. more crime and homeless and high rents.
Reply
17
Steve Pierce
2d ago
another sad day for colorado and the world... he bows only to the fruit flag
Reply
6
Related
cpr.org
How Latinos contributed to Colorado Democrats’ big wins in 2022, including sending the state’s first Latina to Congress
A day after her opponent conceded, Dr. Yadira Caraveo addressed the media from a podium set up in the backyard of her childhood home in Adams County. Watching from nearby, her mother Elsa Caraveo said this isn’t a day she ever imagined. “We expected all the kids to go...
KDVR.com
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Woman and children escapes apartment fire by jumping …. The Tiffany Square Apartment...
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
25 Facts You May Not Have Known About Colorado’s Oldest City
The oldest and most continuously occupied city in the state of Colorado is the city of San Luis, established around April 9, 1851. Today, San Luis is a city with about 625 residents. Settlers followed the Old Spanish Trail up from Mexico and established a series of villages in the...
Live results from Colorado District 3: Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch.
Here's where dozens of earthquakes have taken place in Colorado in 2022
Have you ever experienced an earthquake in Colorado? If you've been here for long, you probably have, but it's also likely you may not have noticed. Many earthquakes occur in Colorado throughout the year, but most aren't very powerful. However, that's not always the case. According to EarthquakeTrack.com, the largest...
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean's passing.
Kirkmeyer concedes to Caraveo in District 8, Colorado’s newest House seat
In a tight race for Colorado's newest U.S. House seat, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to her Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo Wednesday evening.
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
Red or blue, 3rd District voters say respect is key
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is composed of 27 counties. Most of the district is politically split down the middle following the race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch.
coloradosun.com
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
FOX21News.com
Pet of the Week Roscoe
Coloradans voting yes to provide free and healthy school lunches to public school students. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. Deputies searching for person of interest. Deputies searching for person of interest.
FOX21News.com
Psychedelic mushroom campaign declares victory on decriminalization in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — The campaign to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado and set up a regulated framework for their consumption declared victory on Wednesday evening. More than 1 million votes counted as of 6:10 p.m. were in favor of the measure, or 51.3% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. The AP has not called the race and estimates 86% of the vote has been counted.
This is where Colorado's 11 ballot measures stand in the 2022 midterm election
Eleven ballot measures were proposed to voters across Colorado and included a range of changes for residents, and local businesses and schools.
Colorado's new political normal after big Democratic wins in 2022 election
The question in Colorado on election night is whether we saw a blue wave akin to 2018, or if this is the new blue normal?. Why it matters: The answer holds major ramifications for the state's future — in terms of policy direction, what kind of candidates run for office and how much attention Colorado receives from national political powers.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Election updates | Associated Press calls races for Colorado incumbents, Pettersen retains CD7 for Dems
Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the...
FOX21News.com
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
KRDO
Colorado Proposition 125 likely headed for an automatic recount
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--If passed, Colorado proposition 125 would allow grocery and other stores to sell wine. The vote is currently very close, meaning the state will likely pay for a mandatory recount. KRDO spoke with some shoppers at an Albertsons on the North side of Pueblo, and some residents believe...
Colorado election results: Proposition 122
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition 122, which would legalize psychedelic mushrooms. A “yes” vote for Prop 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado, establish government-regulated centers for using mushrooms medicinally, and decriminalize the personal possession, growing, sharing, and use, but not the sale, of five natural psychedelic substances for those 21 over.
FOX21News.com
Skate in the Park Preview
Ent is partnering with Colorado Honor to make sure every veteran's gravestone in Colorado's three National Cemeteries has a wreath on it this holiday season. The Annual Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour is back for its second year. Increase in RSV cases. T-rex Valerie. Donation for CSPD Officer...
Comments / 22