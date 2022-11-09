ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klopfenstein, King easily win state House races

By Craig Kelly
The Lima News
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — Republican Ohio Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, has known since the end of the primary election that she would be returning to Columbus to serve in the House of Representatives. With Tuesday’s election results in, Manchester will now have company from this region on the Republican side of that chamber.

In the 82nd District, which covers Putnam, Van Wert, Paulding and southern Defiance counties, Paulding County commissioner Roy Klopfenstein was cruising to a win over Van Wert’s Magdalene Markward. With all votes counted, Klopfenstein had garnered 79% of the tabulated votes in what proved again to be a solidly Republican district even after redistricting.

As voting began early Tuesday, a message on Klopfenstein’s campaign’s Facebook page expressed gratitude to voters for their engagement during his campaign.

“It’s been both a pleasure and an honor campaigning this year throughout the 82nd Ohio House District,” the post read. “I’ve talked with so many wonderful people who live in Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Defiance counties. With your support today, I look forward to representing you and preserving and protecting the strong values we all share.”

Klopfenstein had listed an emphasis on local decision-making and limited government as priorities going into the election.

To the south, in the 84th District, covering southern Auglaize County, including Wapakoneta, as well as Mercer and Darke counties, Mercer County Recorder Angela King had built an even larger lead over her opponent, Coldwater Spanish teacher Sophia Rodriguez. With all votes counted, King won 82% of the vote.

Among the priorities King featured on her campaign website were protecting 2nd Amendment rights, fighting for lower taxes and supporting anti-abortion policies. King had also promoted her public service experience during her campaign, having served for 11 years on Celina City Council before her nine years as County Recorder.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0391 or on Twitter @cmkelly419.

