Guest takes Jasper County; while Jimmie Smith bests incumbent Bolden for East Jasper School Board seat

WDAM-TV
Pine Belt school board races decided during election
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After 27 years as Lauderdale County Sheriff, Billy Sollie said that he will not seek re-election. Sheriff Sollie said he will finish out his seventh term in office and then spend more time with his family and traveling. Sollie has been in law enforcement for nearly 50 years. He was elected sheriff in 1995. Since then, the department has become accredited and recently moved into a new building.
WDAM-TV
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
WTOK-TV
City and county officials welcome new business to Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City and county economic development leaders attended a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of The Growing Tree. It’s a new business that management said will help children with autism reach their greatest potential. The location at 6301 Hwy 39 North was once a daycare center....
sm2media.com
Faculty Senate blindsided by USM statement on Volleyball Gym Welfare Scandal
Late last week there were new developments in the alleged welfare fraud scandal. USM released a statement announcing their intentions to use campus facilities “for the benefit of Mississippi families and individuals.” The Mississippi Department of Human Services, IHL President Tom Duff and USM’s Faculty Senate responded, all voicing concerns about the university’s handling of the scandal and plans for restitution.
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
kicks96news.com
Many Drug Possession Charges, Including Intent to Distribute, in Neshoba County
JARIS KASHON HUNT, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 31, of Union, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000. KENNETH RAY KENNEDY, 69, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3. CHRISTOPHER JACKSON KENT JR, 30,...
WDAM-TV
Jasper Co. man receives multiple charges in connection to Wednesday shooting
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in Jasper County was arrested in connection to a shooting incident Wednesday morning. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the incident happened around 9:45 a.m., east of the Louin area. Aaron A. Holder, 38, is accused of shooting a high-powered rifle at...
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
Court: Man responsible for distribution of 20 pounds of meth in Mississippi sentenced to 25 years in prison
A Mississippi man who was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine in South Mississippi was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Stokes Marque Wells, 30, of Mount Olive was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Wells was...
WDAM-TV
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mount Olive man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Stokes Marque Wells, 30, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Steet shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bond has been set for two suspects charged in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street. Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, recently had his charges updated. In addition to one count of tampering with physical evidence, he was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
The Tractor Supply Company Is Sued for HIV Discrimination
Tractor Supply Company, a national rural retailer based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is facing a federal discrimination lawsuit for allegedly disclosing an employee’s HIV status and ultimately firing her, according to a press release from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which filed the suit, EEOC v. Tractor Supply Company.
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
WDAM-TV
3rd person sought in Sunday Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Wednesday that a third person was being sought in connection to a Sunday incident in the Hub City that saw shots fired into a vehicle. HPD said arrest warrants had been issued for Antonio Levon Carter, 30, of Hattiesburg, charging him with aggravated...
WLBT
Pet owner claims Rankin Co. Animal Control euthanized her dog by accident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Every time I think about it too much, I cry about it. Because I don’t know where she is. She doesn’t know what happened to me just like I don’t know what happened to her.”. Constance Marrow says her family is one...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
kicks96news.com
Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage
A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
WDAM-TV
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
