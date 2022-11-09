ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

khsknighttimes.com

Rematch: Knights face Winton Woods in regional semi-finals

The Knights football team has reached the third round of the playoffs and is looking for a big win against rival Winton Woods. They previously lost to the Warriors during the 2021 playoffs last year. This time, they hope to take down Winton Woods and advance. “We are feeling really...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

OHSAA neutral sites enjoy exposure of hosting

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The OHSAA football regional semifinals starts Friday night. At this point in the tournament, games are held at a neutral site. The regional semifinals mean games are hosted at neutral sites, including Princeton High School. Joe Roberts, the athletic director at Princeton, said hosting big games...
SHARONVILLE, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Indoor practice facility to be completed in 2024

The practice bubble is up once again at the University of Cincinnati (UC). However, this year will be the last time. A new $7 million indoor facility at Sheakley Athletic Center (SAC) is scheduled for completion by August 2024 as a part of UC's move to the Big 12 conference. Andre Seoldo, associate athletic director at UC, said the center is needed so Bearcats can prepare to join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

[VIDEO] A national ritual: 5 LHS Student-Athletes on “National Signing Day”

Loveland, Ohio – On November 9th the weather outside was more Summeresque than almost winter. Inside the Chuck Schmidt Auditorium at Loveland High School, the reception for student-athletes was even warmer as proud parents, school staff, coaches, and fellow athletes gathered to witness the signing of letters of intent to further academic and athletic careers at institutions of higher learning.
LOVELAND, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition

Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
CRITTENDEN, KY
Fox 19

New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Highland Heights Servatii location now open

After a mysterious Servatii sign popped up in Highland Heights back in October with no further details, the location announced Wednesday morning that it is officially open. You can now stop and grab a pastry from the new Servatii location at 2740 Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights. Servatii is a...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Delaware Gazette

Ornamental pears are illegal in Ohio

Those of us with long driveways often fantasize about having a stately planting of matching driveway trees on both sides, forming a shady “tunnel”. This type of planting is called a colonnade. We’ve all seen them; perfect matching ranks of mature trees marching along the lane leading to the house of our dreams. My favorites are down in Bourbon County, Kentucky, mature pin oaks planted more than a hundred years ago.
OHIO STATE
moversmakers.org

Faths make another $50M gift

Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50 million gift from Harry and Linda Fath — making 2022 the second consecutive year the Faths have donated more than $100 million. The gift is the largest in the university’s 191-year history. Founded in 1831, Xavier is the sixth-longest-running Catholic university...
CINCINNATI, OH

