This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston Magazine
Eat Sandwiches Full of Sunshine at Shirley in Davis Square
Open since late summer and born out of a pop-up, this Somerville sandwich-and-more shop wants you to eat food that makes you feel good. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. First off, two points of clarification: Shirley is a restaurant, not...
nbcboston.com
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
You Will Always Get Your Steps In Living at This Unique Boston Condo
A housing unit in Boston is catching a lot of buzz online and not for the reasons you may think. Zillow Gone Wild recently shared the listing, and while the interior appears pretty simple and practical, the geometric, cascading exterior has a lot of people talking. Zillow Gone Wild is...
Eat Barbecue and Sip Wine Soon at This Spot in Dartmouth
A couple of popular local Dartmouth businesses are "linking" up to bring customers the best of both worlds: barbecue and wine. Missing Link BBQ and Running Brook Vineyard & Winery will work together as the food truck continues its search for a permanent location. Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to wash down some melt-in-your-mouth brisket with delectable wine at Running Brook on Old Fall River Road.
nshoremag.com
Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore
If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
Veterans Day Deals: Many restaurants offering free meals on Friday
BOSTON - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day - a time for all Americans to show their appreciation for those who have served our country. Many restaurant chains are also saying "thank you" with free meals and other discounts for veterans and active military personnel. Below, check out some of the offers available at Boston-area eateries this Friday. Remember that some places may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID. Some of the meal deals are dine-in only. You might want to call ahead and check with your local restaurant before taking them up on a promotion. 110 Grill:...
Boston Globe
Untold Brewing will expand to Hingham with its second location
The brewery and restaurant will debut at the Derby Street Shops on Nov. 11. A Scituate-based brewery specializing in clean, high-quality ales is getting a new location in the South Shore—and a partnership with an acclaimed kitchen. Untold Brewing is opening their second location at the Derby Street Shops...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook
The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
Comedian Kevin James spotted at Pasta Mani in Worcester Public Market
Comedian Kevin James stopped by Worcester Public Market Friday while he’s in town to perform stand-up at the Hanover Theatre. James visited Pasta Mani, the city’s first fully handmade pasta eatery. Chef Jay Midwood shared pictures of himself and James and James’s signature on a door on Facebook....
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
WCVB
'Second-class citizens': Boston officials fire back after Walgreens abruptly closes 3 stores
Boston city officials are crying foul, accusing Walgreens of treating Black and brown customers as second-class citizens after it abruptly closed three stores in the city this week. Citing "dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers," the national pharmacy retailer shuttered...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WCVB
Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
Developer proposes retail development, Kelly’s Roast Beef, on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester
A developer is proposing to demolish a former Volvo dealership in Worcester to make way for a retail building that would include a restaurant with a drive-through and a health clinic. According to documents filed with the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, Boston-based Parkingway Management plans to replace the former...
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bring order to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
WCVB
Location-based phone number system still echoes throughout Greater Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nate Swain enjoys committing random acts of guerilla art. Check out his zen garden underneath the Zakim Bridge. Adams & Swett is the oldest rug cleaning company in the country. But it’s probably best known for its long-running jingle that helped customers remember its phone number: "How many cookies did Andrew eat? 'ANdrew 8 8000!"
WCVB
Veterans bond with horses through Home Base program at Massachusetts farms
ANDOVER, Mass. — For the past six years, Home Base has brought veterans to Ironstone Farm in Andover and three other farms to interact with horses as part of the nonprofit’s Intensive Clinical Program. “It’s emotional for all of us. I mean changing lives and people just want...
whdh.com
Local doctor thankful after Allston pawn shop recovers sentimental stolen necklace
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor is thanking the owner of an Allston pawn shop after his quick thinking led to the recovery of a sentimental necklace that had been stolen and he feared he would never see again. In the hopes of recovering the necklace, which he said...
