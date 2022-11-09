ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors

Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
NBC Sports

Will Bills be without Josh Allen vs. Vikings? Here's the latest

If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, this week has gone from bad to worse. And that’s because the chances of starting quarterback Josh Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 keep precipitously waning. Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t make fans feel any better talking to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Five crazy things about the Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Germany

Tampa Bay, which is winless overseas (0-3), will play Seattle on Sunday in Munich — the NFL's first game in Germany and first international matchup between the division leaders. Here are five of the crazier notes about the game:. 1. Ticket requests were insane. Head of NFL Germany Alexander...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders

The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: Won a lot of games in Seattle without anything on my wrist

There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

49ers left devastated after Verrett's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to four consecutive one-year contracts because of his promising skill and the determination he showed to get back on the field from injuries. The organization was devastated on Wednesday when Verrett went down during practice with a torn left Achilles.
NBC Sports

Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?

The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles

That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back

The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ryan Tannehill “definitely seeing the progress” with ankle

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday and provided an update on the condition of his injured ankle. Tannehill has missed the last two games because of the injury and said at his press conference that it is something he expects to be dealing with for a while, but that things are moving in a better direction as the team moves toward Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Youth to Be Tested Sunday

Going into the 2022 NFL Draft, one of the chief areas of focus had to be in the secondary. Mike Zimmer was once a defensive guru, but that side of the ball was abysmal last year, and the secondary was particularly an issue. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed it in a few different ways, and now that youth will be tested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy