Rep. Stevenson hangs on by 35 votes in razor-thin House District win over Coleman
In a barnburner of a result, Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, hung on against GOP challenger Jim Coleman in Kentucky’s House District 88.
Incumbent Ohio U.S. Rep. wins re-election to 2nd District seat
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Brad Wenstrup has won re-election to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night. He defeated Democrat Samantha Meadows. Incumbent Wenstrup, a medical doctor from Cincinnati, served as a combat surgeon in Iraq during the war. He has been...
Patti Minter releases statement following House District 20 loss, claims gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday night, Kevin Jackson unseated incumbent Representative Patti Minter in the 20th House District, according to unofficial election results. We reached out to Minter for an interview, but she posted a statement on social media thanking her constituents for the last four years. “Thank...
View from the Hill: Three teachers inducted into Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame, located at WKU’s Gary Ransdell Hall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three teachers who left an indelible mark during their careers in education will forever be enshrined in the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. One has been retired for more than 25 years, one has no immediate plans to retire and one was inducted posthumously after being nominated by her children, who were also her students.
Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results...
Rand Paul clings on to Kentucky Senate seat for third term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul is heading back to the United States Senate representing Kentucky for a third term. He beat his Democrat opponent, Charles Booker, in the state’s midterm election on Nov. 8, the Associated Press has projected. Paul has 12 years under his belt as senator...
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen wins election to US Congress
DENVER (KDVR) — State Sen. Brittany Pettersen is headed to Washington after winning election to Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Pettersen’s victory keeps a longtime Democratic stronghold blue, even as it sits in new boundaries. The new representative marks the first change in...
Only US House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs
The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday, pitting Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey against Republican businessman Stuart Ray. John Yarmuth served eight terms in the Louisville-area 3rd District and endorsed McGarvey, the state Senate minority leader, in Tuesday's...
Green eases past Kelly in 7th Congressional District race
Despite the addition of a large section of Davidson County to the 7th District, Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green sailed to a third term Tuesday over Democratic challenger Odessa Kelly. By 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Green, an Ashland City Republican and former state senator, won 108,236 votes, 60%, to Kelly’s 68,871,...
Ann Wagner wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District
MISSOURI, USA — Incumbent Ann Wagner kept her seat in the House Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Trish Gunby. Wagner, a Ballwin native, has held the office since 2013 and currently serves as a vice-ranking member on the Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. She has worked in the Republican Party and on GOP campaigns since the 1990s. She also served as U.S. Ambassador to Luxemburg under former President George W. Bush.
SC House of Representatives District 25 seat goes to Wendell Jones
The article is being provided for free as a service of The Greenville News. Please support local journalism and subscribe by visiting greenvillenews.com/subscribe. A rare Democratic district in the Upstate of South Carolina will remain in Democratic hands as Wendell Jones has won the District 25 seat for the state House of Representatives, according to unofficial vote tallies early Wednesday morning. ...
U.S. House: Five central Ohioans re-elected
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five incumbents from central Ohio were re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to early unofficial results. The Associated Press has projected that all five congressional officeholders whose districts touch parts of central Ohio – Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-Cincinnati), Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville), Mike Carey (R-Columbus) and Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) – successfully fended off their challengers at the ballot box in this year’s midterm elections.
U.S. Rep. Michael Guest wins re-election in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Michael Guest won reelection Tuesday to U.S. House in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Guest, of Brandon, has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. He has been the ranking member of the House Committee on Ethics since August 2022. The 52-year-old was the district attorney for Rankin and Madison counties before running for Congress.
Kentucky US Senate: Republican Rand Paul reelected for 3rd term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul will be keeping his Senate seat. Watch his victory speech in the player above. With just 5% of votes counted, the Associated Press said he defeated his progressive Democratic challenger, Charles Booker. CBS has also called the race for Paul. This will be the...
Incumbent Clay Higgins declares victory in Congressional race
KATC's latest update on the race for Louisiana Representative 3rd Congressional District, as Incumbent Clay Higgins declares victory.
Republican J.D. Vance Defeats Tim Ryan In Ohio Senate Race
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's Senate race, winning by eight points. Vance will take over for Republican Senator Rob Portman, who retired. Vance was backed by former President Donald Trump, who campaigned with him at a rally on Monday night. "We just got a great chance...
Logan County math teachers attend professional development course from WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County elementary teachers are participating in a program with Western Kentucky University to improve the effectiveness of their math classes. The program is a year-long course in which 18 LCS Kindergarten through third-grade math teachers from five schools learns to develop a curriculum designed...
