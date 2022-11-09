ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

WSAZ

Incumbent Ohio U.S. Rep. wins re-election to 2nd District seat

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Brad Wenstrup has won re-election to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night. He defeated Democrat Samantha Meadows. Incumbent Wenstrup, a medical doctor from Cincinnati, served as a combat surgeon in Iraq during the war. He has been...
OHIO STATE
WBKO

View from the Hill: Three teachers inducted into Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame, located at WKU’s Gary Ransdell Hall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three teachers who left an indelible mark during their careers in education will forever be enshrined in the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. One has been retired for more than 25 years, one has no immediate plans to retire and one was inducted posthumously after being nominated by her children, who were also her students.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results...
NEVADA STATE
FOX31 Denver

State Sen. Brittany Pettersen wins election to US Congress

DENVER (KDVR) — State Sen. Brittany Pettersen is headed to Washington after winning election to Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Pettersen’s victory keeps a longtime Democratic stronghold blue, even as it sits in new boundaries. The new representative marks the first change in...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Only US House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs

The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday, pitting Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey against Republican businessman Stuart Ray. John Yarmuth served eight terms in the Louisville-area 3rd District and endorsed McGarvey, the state Senate minority leader, in Tuesday's...
KENTUCKY STATE
5 On Your Side

Ann Wagner wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District

MISSOURI, USA — Incumbent Ann Wagner kept her seat in the House Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Trish Gunby. Wagner, a Ballwin native, has held the office since 2013 and currently serves as a vice-ranking member on the Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. She has worked in the Republican Party and on GOP campaigns since the 1990s. She also served as U.S. Ambassador to Luxemburg under former President George W. Bush.
MISSOURI STATE
Greenville News

SC House of Representatives District 25 seat goes to Wendell Jones

The article is being provided for free as a service of The Greenville News. Please support local journalism and subscribe by visiting greenvillenews.com/subscribe. A rare Democratic district in the Upstate of South Carolina will remain in Democratic hands as Wendell Jones has won the District 25 seat for the state House of Representatives, according to unofficial vote tallies early Wednesday morning. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

U.S. House: Five central Ohioans re-elected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five incumbents from central Ohio were re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to early unofficial results. The Associated Press has projected that all five congressional officeholders whose districts touch parts of central Ohio – Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-Cincinnati), Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville), Mike Carey (R-Columbus) and Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) – successfully fended off their challengers at the ballot box in this year’s midterm elections.
OHIO STATE
WAPT

U.S. Rep. Michael Guest wins re-election in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District

JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Michael Guest won reelection Tuesday to U.S. House in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Guest, of Brandon, has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. He has been the ranking member of the House Committee on Ethics since August 2022. The 52-year-old was the district attorney for Rankin and Madison counties before running for Congress.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky US Senate: Republican Rand Paul reelected for 3rd term

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul will be keeping his Senate seat. Watch his victory speech in the player above. With just 5% of votes counted, the Associated Press said he defeated his progressive Democratic challenger, Charles Booker. CBS has also called the race for Paul. This will be the...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFI AM 640

Republican J.D. Vance Defeats Tim Ryan In Ohio Senate Race

Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's Senate race, winning by eight points. Vance will take over for Republican Senator Rob Portman, who retired. Vance was backed by former President Donald Trump, who campaigned with him at a rally on Monday night. "We just got a great chance...
OHIO STATE
WBKO

Logan County math teachers attend professional development course from WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County elementary teachers are participating in a program with Western Kentucky University to improve the effectiveness of their math classes. The program is a year-long course in which 18 LCS Kindergarten through third-grade math teachers from five schools learns to develop a curriculum designed...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

