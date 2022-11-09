Republicans woke up angry Wednesday morning as the predicted red wave failed to reach shore in the hoped-for numbers. Though Republicans are still expected to win the most seats and take control of the U.S. House for the next two years, that majority will be small rather than overwhelming, which could reshape the GOP leadership – including what role House Minority Whip Steve Scalise takes and which key party and committee spots are filled with other Louisiana members of Congress.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO