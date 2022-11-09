Carter wins full term as LA-2 representative

Photo credit United States House of Representatives

Troy Carter has won his first full term in the United States House of Representatives.

WWL has called the Second Congressional District race for Carter (D-New Orleans). With early returns tabulated, Carter leads his only challenger, Dan Lux (R-Harvey) by a 61-39 margin.

Carter, 59, is a former member of the New Orleans City Council, Louisiana House of Representatives, and the Louisiana State Senate. He served in the Louisiana Senate until May of 2021, when he resigned from office to take his seat in Congress. Carter won that seat during the spring 2021 election by beating his legislative colleague Karen Carter Peter in a runoff.

Carter succeeded Cedric Richmond as the majority-minority district's representative. Richmond vacated the seat to take a job in the Biden Administration.

Carter is a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Committee on Small Business.

Carter lives in Algiers with his wife Andrée. They have two sons.