ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Carter wins full term as LA-2 representative

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdoyB_0j3pjpVX00
Photo credit United States House of Representatives

Troy Carter has won his first full term in the United States House of Representatives.

WWL has called the Second Congressional District race for Carter (D-New Orleans). With early returns tabulated, Carter leads his only challenger, Dan Lux (R-Harvey) by a 61-39 margin.

Carter, 59, is a former member of the New Orleans City Council, Louisiana House of Representatives, and the Louisiana State Senate. He served in the Louisiana Senate until May of 2021, when he resigned from office to take his seat in Congress. Carter won that seat during the spring 2021 election by beating his legislative colleague Karen Carter Peter in a runoff.

Carter succeeded Cedric Richmond as the majority-minority district's representative. Richmond vacated the seat to take a job in the Biden Administration.

Carter is a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Committee on Small Business.

Carter lives in Algiers with his wife Andrée. They have two sons.

Comments / 1

Related
NOLA.com

Julia Letlow wins first full term in Congress

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow on Tuesday won her first full two-year term to the U.S. House of Representatives. Though ballot counting continues, the results over her four challengers were favorable enough for Letlow that WWL-TV called the election in her favor. A Republican from Start, a rural northeast Louisiana community,...
MONROE, LA
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies

Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Louisiana Mayor Running for Re-Election Dies in Car Crash on Election Day

A small town in Louisiana is mourning the death of its mayor. Velma D. Hendrix, the incumbent mayor of the town of Melville, died on Election Day amid running for a second term in office. The Louisiana State Police said in a press statement that Hendrix was involved in a two-vehicle collision shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. According to authorities, Hendrix succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She was 84.
MELVILLE, LA
Washington Examiner

Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great

Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hinson wins another term in U.S. House

Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson won a second term in Congress Tuesday, beating her Democratic challenger, State Sen. Liz Mathis. Hinson led the race with 57% of the vote when the Associated Press declared her the winner in the race to represent Iowa’s 2nd District. At the time, 75% of the vote had been counted.
IOWA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy