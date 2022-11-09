Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
New Jersey Globe
Rooney will retire from Assembly
Assemblyman Kevin Rooney (R-Wyckoff) has announced that he will not seek re-election to the State Assembly in 2023, clearing the way for Essex County GOP Chairman Al Barlas to succeed him on the 40th district Republican ticket. “This has been something I have been weighing for the past six months,...
New Jersey Globe
Forte enters race for Lewis’ Lawrence council seat
Joe Forte, the vice chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee LGBTQ Caucus and veteran state employee, will seek a soon-to-be open seat on the Lawrence Township Council. The seat will become vacant in January when Cathleen Lewis resigns to become a Mercer County Commissioner. “As Cathleen’s replacement, I...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans take control of council in Gloucester’s Washington Township
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won three seats on the Washington Township Council in Gloucester County, defeating three incumbents and flipping control of the council from 3-2 Democratic to 5-0 Republican. As of 10:50 a.m., Republicans Peter Del Borrello, Donald Brown, and Jack Yerkes each have 18%...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth Republicans win re-election to three countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans incumbents have won in Monmouth County, with Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioners Tom Arnone and Nick DiRocco set to return to office in January. As of 9:44 p.m., Golden, who is also the Monmouth County GOP chairman, leads Democrat Larry Luttrell by...
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
New Jersey Globe
Middlesex Democrats hold four countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Middlesex County Democrats have kept their winning streak alive, denying Republicans a countywide win for the 31st consecutive year. Sheriff Mildred Scott and County Commissioners Chanelle Scott McCullum, Charles Kenny and Claribel Azcona-Barber all scored sizable wins in their re-election bids. As of 12:59...
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
New Jersey Globe
Karrow unseats Driver in Flemington
The New Jersey Globe projects that former Republican State Sen. Marcia Karrow has flipped the Flemington mayor’s office, unseating Democratic incumbent Betsy Driver. As of 11:08 p.m., Karrow leads Driver 54%-46%, a margin of 91 votes. Driver was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2018, unseating Republican incumbent...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans hold two Atlantic County commissioner seats, Democrats hold one
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Ernest Coursey has won re-election to a fourth term on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, leading Republican businesswoman Vern Macon by a 55%-45% margin in the 1st district as of 11:33 p.m. As of 11:32 p.m., two Republican incumbents, At-Large Commissioner Amy...
New Jersey Globe
Mercer Democrats hold two commissioner seats
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have easily maintained their 7-0 majority on the Mercer County Board of Commissioners, with incumbent Nina Melker and Lawrence Councilwoman Cathleen Lewis winning both seats. They defeated Republicans Michael Chianese and Andrew Kotola in the strongly Democratic county. Vote tabulations in the county...
New Jersey Globe
Perth Amboy council race will go to runoff
The race for three seats on the Perth Amboy City Council will head to a runoff, with a slate backed by Mayor Helmin Caba facing off against a rival slate embroiled in a bribery scandal. Caba’s slate, which includes Councilwoman Milady Tejeda (15.0%), Kenneth Puccio (15.4%), and Hailey Cruz (152.%),...
New Jersey Globe
McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange
Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
New Jersey Globe
Democrats retain control of Gloucester County government
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have retained control of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, with Democratic incumbents Frank DiMarco and Denice DiCarlo holding on against Republicans Adam Wingate and Stephen Pakradooni, Jr. in something of a surprise result. Their wins mean Democrats will keep a 5-2 seat majority.
insidernj.com
Passaic Dems Win; Somerset Dems Win
Passaic County Democrats won tonight. Somerset County Democrats won tonight. Both were sweeps by the ruling party. Sources said all days Democrats would have trouble in Passaic. It didn’t prove to be so, as the countywide slate led by Sheriff Richard Berdnik prevailed. Somerset, too, stood strong against Republican...
New Jersey Globe
DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
thesunpapers.com
Camden County Election Results: Sicklerville
All results are not finalized until 100 percent of Camden County Votes are counted:. As we currently stand, 36 percent of all Camden County votes have been counted by the Camden County Board of Election. We will continue to post updates until all elections are finalized by the election board.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
njspotlightnews.org
NJ midterms 2022: Delayed results expected for Trenton’s mayoral race
Mercer County voting machine glitch could slow results for rancorous race. The top of the ticket is being dominated by Congress but the future of New Jersey’s capital city is also on the ballot. Races for mayor and a handful of council seats will determine the political fate of Trenton for the next few years.
Comments / 1