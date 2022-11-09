Oregon officials and growers aim to boost exports of state’s agriculture and food products in S. Korea and Japan

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
Time for new approaches to US-Mexico corn trade
As the world reels from the latest supply chain disruption, there is a growing movement internationally to rebuild resilience by increasing domestic production of food for local markets. This is a time for new solutions; unfortunately, there is growing pressure on trade officials to lock in business-as-usual approaches in this new era. Trade will always be an element of sustainable food supplies. However, given the turmoil and supply disruptions in international markets in recent years, some countries are making plans to diversify the sources and types of production needed to feed their people.
maritime-executive.com
Mounting Problems for South Korea’s Shipbuilding Industry
South Korean shipbuilders, which had recently led the industry as their Chinese rivals grappled with COVID-19-related restrictions, are facing growing challenges. The shipyards recently slipped back into second place for new orders and now despite a growing labor shortage, the government refused entry to welders recruited from Vietnam. Experts recently...
China's oil imports hit 5-month high after Beijing lets refiners resell more to help the economy
Chinese oil imports hit a five-month high in October, according to customs data. Imports rose after Beijing issued fuel-export quotas in a bid to boost its battered economy. China's growth has slowed this year due to Covid-zero lockdowns and a property crisis. China's oil imports hit a five-month high in...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today
China and Russia may be working toward a new gold-backed currency in a move that would aim to dethrone the dollar as the primary reserve currency of the world, but any such currency would unlikely achieve that goal. "The USD remains the safest, most convenient and most widely used currency...
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
CNBC
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
boatingindustry.com
Welsh manufacturer expands to the U.S.
A Welsh marine equipment manufacturer is on track to open a dedicated base in the U.S. with support from the Welsh Government. Makefast Group designs and manufactures equipment for the marine and safety industries, as well as systems for super yachts and luxury boats including retractable sunroofs, awning units, and bathing platforms.
NASDAQ
Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
Germany blocks sale of chip factory to China over security fears
The German government has blocked the sale of one of its semiconductor factories to a Chinese-owned tech company because of security concerns.
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
energyintel.com
US Crude Flows to Asia Get a Boost
US crude flows to Asia are poised to surge in the final months of the year and into early 2023 in response to the recent opening of the arbitrage window for US oil. The upswing comes after the trade cooled a bit in the first nine months of 2022, when Northeast Asia's top three crude buyers — China, Japan and South Korea — together imported 513,000 barrels per day of US crude, down 118,000 b/d compared to the same period last year, according to official data. While politics and lingering trade issues still help inform China's approach, market factors like the discount of US crudes to global competitors and this year's realignment of global crude flows, are influencing buying habits in the region more. Chinese imports of US crude plunged by 50%, or 141,000 b/d, to 144,000 b/d in January-September. compared to the same period in 2021. Trading sources said the drop is likely a reflection of last year’s figures being inflated by China's desire to meet the terms of a trade war truce that it struck with the previous US administration of President Donald Trump. “It’s more of a gesture,” one source noted. But China-US tensions have risen this year, stoked by disputes over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and he added that US arbitrage economics have not been compelling for Chinese refiners for much of this year. These days, it “has to make economic sense to buy” US crude for China's refiners, said a Chinese market source. South Korea has been Asia’s most consistent buyer of US crude, importing 354,000 b/d in the first nine months, up by 19,000 b/d from a year ago. South Korean refiners generally enjoy additional benefits over other Asian buyers when it comes to US crude. A free trade agreement with Washington and Seoul's freight rebates — designed to encourage refiners to diversify their crude sources — help reduce their costs.
rigzone.com
China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
China’s passion for Alaskan oil appears to be over as the country turns to Russia. Surging Chinese energy demand amid Covid lockdowns on the US West Coast prompted Alaskan oil exporters to ship more crude than any time in two-decades, and nearly all of it went to the East Asian country. So far this year, shipments have almost dried up entirely. Just a single cargo sailed aboard the Seaways Sabine to China in March, according to Vortexa Data.
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
Comments / 0