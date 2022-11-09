Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
New Jersey Globe
Forte enters race for Lewis’ Lawrence council seat
Joe Forte, the vice chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee LGBTQ Caucus and veteran state employee, will seek a soon-to-be open seat on the Lawrence Township Council. The seat will become vacant in January when Cathleen Lewis resigns to become a Mercer County Commissioner. “As Cathleen’s replacement, I...
New Jersey Globe
Mercer finds mising ballots, but questions regarding Election Day disaster continue
The missing ballots from three voting districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville were found today at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been since Election Day, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This is just one problem in a disastrous Election Day operation that started with...
New Jersey Globe
Middlesex Democrats hold four countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Middlesex County Democrats have kept their winning streak alive, denying Republicans a countywide win for the 31st consecutive year. Sheriff Mildred Scott and County Commissioners Chanelle Scott McCullum, Charles Kenny and Claribel Azcona-Barber all scored sizable wins in their re-election bids. As of 12:59...
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans hold two Atlantic County commissioner seats, Democrats hold one
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Ernest Coursey has won re-election to a fourth term on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, leading Republican businesswoman Vern Macon by a 55%-45% margin in the 1st district as of 11:33 p.m. As of 11:32 p.m., two Republican incumbents, At-Large Commissioner Amy...
New Jersey Globe
Morris Republicans hold four countywide offices
Democrats have won countywide elections in 20 other New Jersey counties since 1973, the last time they won a countywide contest in Morris County. While Morris continues to turn slightly bluer each year – Joe Biden won the county two years ago – the New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have continued their 49-year winning streak this year by re-electing three GOP county commissioners and their sheriff.
insidernj.com
Sayreville Finale: Republicans Take Control
R – Donna Roberts 5762 (incumbent) D – Michelle 5045 (incumbent) Roberts and Balka won, the two Republicans. Two of the six council seats were up. The Republicans take control of the Borough Council with four Republicans and two Democrats and a directly elected Democratic mayor. At least...
Manchester’s Unique Election Ends In A Runoff Race Next Month
MANCHESTER – With three mayoral candidates and six council candidates seeking four-year terms each, this year’s township election was a bit crowded and out of the ordinary. When all the dust cleared, it revealed an “inclusive outcome” which means a runoff will be held on December 6. According...
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
insidernj.com
Passaic Dems Win; Somerset Dems Win
Passaic County Democrats won tonight. Somerset County Democrats won tonight. Both were sweeps by the ruling party. Sources said all days Democrats would have trouble in Passaic. It didn’t prove to be so, as the countywide slate led by Sheriff Richard Berdnik prevailed. Somerset, too, stood strong against Republican...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
New Jersey Globe
Perth Amboy council race will go to runoff
The race for three seats on the Perth Amboy City Council will head to a runoff, with a slate backed by Mayor Helmin Caba facing off against a rival slate embroiled in a bribery scandal. Caba’s slate, which includes Councilwoman Milady Tejeda (15.0%), Kenneth Puccio (15.4%), and Hailey Cruz (152.%),...
Voters back Clark incumbents in GOP stronghold, despite racism scandal
Despite a racism scandal, voters in Clark backed township council by re-electing four Republican incumbents over a slate of challengers on Tuesday. Frank Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven Hund and Brian Toal easily cruised to new four-year terms on the suburban township’s governing board by wide margins over their Democratic opponents, according to unofficial results.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
insidernj.com
Sherrill Gives Victory Speech
Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
New Jersey Globe
Ballots missing in Mercer County after voting machine problems
Ballots from four voting districts in Mercer County have gone missing after paper ballots were shuttled between polling locations and the county election board following a complete failure of voting machines in Tuesday’s election. Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried said that the Mercer County Board of Elections contacted the township...
N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County
Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Comments / 3