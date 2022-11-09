ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ


New Jersey Globe

Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Forte enters race for Lewis’ Lawrence council seat

Joe Forte, the vice chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee LGBTQ Caucus and veteran state employee, will seek a soon-to-be open seat on the Lawrence Township Council. The seat will become vacant in January when Cathleen Lewis resigns to become a Mercer County Commissioner. “As Cathleen’s replacement, I...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Middlesex Democrats hold four countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Middlesex County Democrats have kept their winning streak alive, denying Republicans a countywide win for the 31st consecutive year. Sheriff Mildred Scott and County Commissioners Chanelle Scott McCullum, Charles Kenny and Claribel Azcona-Barber all scored sizable wins in their re-election bids. As of 12:59...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Morris Republicans hold four countywide offices

Democrats have won countywide elections in 20 other New Jersey counties since 1973, the last time they won a countywide contest in Morris County. While Morris continues to turn slightly bluer each year – Joe Biden won the county two years ago – the New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have continued their 49-year winning streak this year by re-electing three GOP county commissioners and their sheriff.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Sayreville Finale: Republicans Take Control

R – Donna Roberts 5762 (incumbent) D – Michelle 5045 (incumbent) Roberts and Balka won, the two Republicans. Two of the six council seats were up. The Republicans take control of the Borough Council with four Republicans and two Democrats and a directly elected Democratic mayor. At least...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Passaic Dems Win; Somerset Dems Win

Passaic County Democrats won tonight. Somerset County Democrats won tonight. Both were sweeps by the ruling party. Sources said all days Democrats would have trouble in Passaic. It didn’t prove to be so, as the countywide slate led by Sheriff Richard Berdnik prevailed. Somerset, too, stood strong against Republican...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County

Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Perth Amboy council race will go to runoff

The race for three seats on the Perth Amboy City Council will head to a runoff, with a slate backed by Mayor Helmin Caba facing off against a rival slate embroiled in a bribery scandal. Caba’s slate, which includes Councilwoman Milady Tejeda (15.0%), Kenneth Puccio (15.4%), and Hailey Cruz (152.%),...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Voters back Clark incumbents in GOP stronghold, despite racism scandal

Despite a racism scandal, voters in Clark backed township council by re-electing four Republican incumbents over a slate of challengers on Tuesday. Frank Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven Hund and Brian Toal easily cruised to new four-year terms on the suburban township’s governing board by wide margins over their Democratic opponents, according to unofficial results.
CLARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
insidernj.com

Sherrill Gives Victory Speech

Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ballots missing in Mercer County after voting machine problems

Ballots from four voting districts in Mercer County have gone missing after paper ballots were shuttled between polling locations and the county election board following a complete failure of voting machines in Tuesday’s election. Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried said that the Mercer County Board of Elections contacted the township...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County

Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

