ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Hilarious political quotes to get you through election night

By Jaclyn Tripp
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sMdL_0j3pjV3700

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — American political candidates who keep a sharp sense of humor often endear themselves to the public. Here are some of our newsroom’s favorite quotes from past U.S. presidents.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy

Mothers all want their sons to grow up to be president but they don’t want them to become politicians in the process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H01cA_0j3pjV3700

Harry S. Truman

I remember when I first came to Washington. For the first six months you wonder how the hell you ever got here. For the next six months you wonder how the hell the rest of them ever got here .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lyeH_0j3pjV3700
Harry Truman laughing, courtesy of the Truman Library Institute.

Ronald Reagan

“Politics is supposed to be the second oldest profession. I have come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sM7Rh_0j3pjV3700
Ronald Reagan in his acting days. Photo credit goes to Warner Bros., courtesy of Getty Images.

Bill Clinton

“Being president is like running a cemetery: you’ve got a lot of people under you and nobody’s listening.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrBdk_0j3pjV3700
Bill Clinton laughing, courtesy of The Associated Press.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

“Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil, and you’re a thousand miles from the corn field.”

Photo of Ike laughing courtesy of the Eisenhower National Historic Site.

Richard Nixon

“The presidency has many problems, but boredom is the least of them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqOCh_0j3pjV3700
Photo courtesy of The Associated Press.

Herbert Hoover

“Blessed are the young, for they will inherit the national debt.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kPWA_0j3pjV3700
Herbert Hoover at the World Series, 1936.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

The first freeze headed to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another cold front is on its way and will be in Texoma Thursday night bringing some more rain chances and some much cooler temperatures. Rain chances won’t be as impressive as they have been the last few weeks and areas should only see accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Evading arrest charges dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Anthony Kienlen released from jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita County voters elect new county judge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Registered voters in Wichita County have elected a new county judge to serve on the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court following the retirement of long-time Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom. Republican nominee Jim Johnson defeated his opponent, Democratic candidate Janaye Evans, and has been chosen to serve as the newest Wichita County […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Early voting results for Wichita County are in

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The polling locations have closed across Wichita County and results are beginning to come in for the 2022 November Midterm Elections, held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Wichita County Clerk’s Office has released the unofficial results from early voting in Wichita County, which was held between Monday, October 24 and […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Voters in Young County decide on county judge

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Young County elected a new County Judge to fill the seat vacated by long-time Judge John C. Bullock on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Republican candidate and oil and gas business owner Win Graham has been elected to serve as the Young County Judge, defeating his opponent, write-in candidate and […]
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Archer County voters elect Constable for Precinct 2

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Archer County decided who would fill a vacancy serving as the Constable for Precinct 2 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Republican candidate and previous Constable for Precinct 2 Donald Stevens has been elected to return to the role by registered voters in Archer County, defeating his opponent, write-in candidate […]
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma chooses Representative for Texas House District 69

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Registered voters in several Texoma counties have chosen who will represent Texas House District 69 in the Texas State House of Representatives. With 15 percent of precincts reporting, KFDX has officially called the race for Texas House District 69. Incumbent Texas Representative James Frank of Wichita Falls has won reelection and […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Voters elect 2 members of Saint Jo City Council

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Saint Jo in Montague County voted to select two aldermen to serve on the Saint Jo City Council on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Colton Thomas and Melissa McPherson have been selected by voters in Saint Jo to become aldermen on the Saint Jo City Council, while Incumbent aldermen John […]
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy