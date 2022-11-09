While some areas are still reporting absentee and early vote totals, it appears mathematically safe to declare that the Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia top-of-the-ballot ticket received enough votes to clear the 2% threshold for party status in Iowa. This full-party status will allow Iowans to officially register as Libertarian and will be documented on future Sec. of State reports, and for the party to hold primary elections – allowing voters to become familiar with LPIA candidates earlier in the election cycle.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO