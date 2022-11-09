Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Republican agenda likely to see smoother sailing with GOP gains in Legislature
The Iowa Statehouse. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican leadership may have an easier path forward with appointments and legislation in the upcoming session as Republicans take a supermajority in the state Senate and add to their majority in the state House. In the Iowa...
iowa.media
Iowa leaves $30 million childcare grant on the table
DES MOINES, Iowa — $30 million in federal funds for childcare are not coming to Iowa after the state failed to apply for a grant. However, the reason why the state never sent in its application depends on who you ask. Alex Murphy, the communications director for Gov. Kim...
iowa.media
Libertarian Party celebrates upcoming Major Party Status in Iowa
While some areas are still reporting absentee and early vote totals, it appears mathematically safe to declare that the Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia top-of-the-ballot ticket received enough votes to clear the 2% threshold for party status in Iowa. This full-party status will allow Iowans to officially register as Libertarian and will be documented on future Sec. of State reports, and for the party to hold primary elections – allowing voters to become familiar with LPIA candidates earlier in the election cycle.
iowa.media
PATE SAYS MIDTERM TURNOUT WAS 2ND HIGHEST IN IOWA HISTORY
IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE UNOFFICIAL TURNOUT FOR THE NOVEMBER MIDTERM ELECTION WAS THE SECOND HIGHEST IN STATE HISTORY FOR A MIDTERM. MORE THAN 1,220,000 IOWANS VOTED. THE ALL-TIME HIGH FOR AN IOWA MIDTERM ELECTION WAS 1,329,930, SET IN 2018. PATE SAYS ELECTION WORK IS NOT FINISHED...
iowa.media
PLENTY OF MEAL DEALS FOR LOCAL VETERANS FRIDAY
APPLEBEE’S — ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY, VETERANS, RESERVES, AND NATIONAL GUARD RECEIVE A FREE MEAL WHEN DINING IN FROM A SPECIAL MENU ON NOVEMBER 11. CASEY’S: FREE COFFEE TO ACTIVE SERVICE MILITARY MEMBERS AND MILITARY VETERANS. CHILI’S: VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS GET A FREE MEAL FROM A SELECT...
Comments / 0