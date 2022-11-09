Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Community Police Academy. This 10-week academy is sponsored by the Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty police departments, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety. The goal is to promote understanding of what law enforcement does, build better community relationships, and provide an overview for people who may be interested in police work as a career.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO