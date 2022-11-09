Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Community Police Academy
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Community Police Academy. This 10-week academy is sponsored by the Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty police departments, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety. The goal is to promote understanding of what law enforcement does, build better community relationships, and provide an overview for people who may be interested in police work as a career.
West Branch Police seek driver who hit pedestrian with car and drove off
West Branch Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly hit a pedestrian with their car, then fled the scene. The West Branch Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a dark purple or black Lincoln sedan. The driver was described as a white female with brown hair and wearing glasses.
Van local charity uses to distribute clothes for the needy vandalized
A van a local charity uses to distribute clothes to the needy has been vandalized. Corridor Community Action Network says in a news release that the group’s director, Mandi Remington, stopped by the mobile closet to drop off some items for upcoming distributions and found that it has been broken into with the window and door significantly damaged.
#4 Iowa 115, Evansville 62: The Showtime Hawkeyes
10 months ago—on January 2, 2022—Iowa faced Evansville in dramatically different circumstances. In late November of 2021, Iowa experienced a long COVID pause. The Hawkeyes came back from that pause and went just 2-3, including a stunning loss to IUPUI. In search of an opponent to build some...
