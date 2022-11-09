Read full article on original website
Gov. Pritzker focused on next four years in office
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night Illinois voters choose incumbent Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker. According to the Associated Press, Pritzker secured more than 50% of the votes defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him. >> WAND...
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
CDC investigates Listeria outbreak in 6 states, including Illinois
ATLANTA (WAND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections. Sixteen people have been infected with the outbreak strain in six states: California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Thirteen people have reported hospitalizations, one person reported a pregnancy loss, and one death has been reported from Maryland.
ISBE releases income guidelines for free/reduced-priced meals at child care centers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Income eligibility guidelines have been released from the Illinois State Board of Education for the the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Child care/adult day care facilities that participate in the program must provide free meals to qualified individuals in their care. Facilities enrolled in the program get reimbursed for the meals that they provide.
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
MIAMI (AP) —Nicole hit Florida’s east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas.
Colder temps expected this weekend across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- A cold weekend is ahead for Central Illinois. A few light showers are possible this morning as colder air spills in behind a front that moved through overnight. High temperatures for the day were reached at midnight and will fall slowly throughout the day. By afternoon, we'll see...
Texas man executed for 2003 strangling death of his mother
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago. Tracy Beatty was given a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution came after courts had rejected arguments from his lawyers that he had not been adequately tested for mental disabilities. Beatty was condemned for strangling his 62-year-old mother, Carolyn Click, in November 2003 after they had argued in her East Texas home. Authorities say Beatty buried his mother’s body beside her mobile home. The 61-year-old Beatty was the fourth inmate executed in Texas this year.
One more very warm day for Central Illinois before a taste of winter arrives
(WAND WEATHER)- An abrupt change in the weather is coming to Central Illinois!. We'll enjoy another day of record or near record warmth today with highs well into the 70s to near 80°. A strong cold front will race across the area late tonight. A few light showers could...
Warm days ahead for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy very nice, warm weather before it turns much colder. Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine today with highs warming into the low-to-mid-70s!. Tomorrow, we'll start out with sunshine and see the clouds increase. It'll be a little warmer and breezy. A...
ISP releases more information about fatal I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois State Police has released more details about Tuesday's fatal crash on I-55. Four vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred in the southbound lane of I-55 around milepost 89. A truck hit two passenger cars and then overturned. A truck-tractor pulling a trailer drove through the crash scene right after the impact and was damaged.
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dive boat captain has pleaded not guilty in federal court to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off the Southern California coast. Captain Jerry Boylan was arraigned Thursday in Los Angeles federal court for the second time. A federal judge tossed out the original indictment on a technicality on the third anniversary of the tragedy aboard the Conception. A Dec. 20 trial has been scheduled. Boylan faces 10 years in prison if convicted of what's known as “seaman’s manslaughter” for alleged misconduct, gross negligence and inattention to duties.
