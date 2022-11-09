2022 Election: local unofficial results

Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
RDU On the Rise: Midterms recap, and the best bakery in North Carolina
Missed Tuesday’s election? Catch up with all of the important races in this week’s RDU On the Rise. Plus, a statewide baked goods champion in Raleigh.
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
Voters in 24 North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs on Nov. 8 — increasing the number of Republicans in the office and decreasing the number of Democratic and unaffiliated sheriffs.
Mountain Xpress
Five takeaways from Buncombe’s 2022 general election
Regardless of political affiliation, Buncombe County residents can feel good about one result from this year’s midterms: The county’s voter turnout of almost 57% substantially exceeded the statewide rate of 50.5%. While less than the high-water mark of 60.4% set in the 2018 midterms, the rate of democratic participation was still strong compared to that of previous years.
carolinajournal.com
Cooper’s veto is no longer safe
Contrary to what North Carolina progressives seem to think, the truth is that the Republican-controlled General Assembly now has a governing supermajority. This dynamic threatens Gov. Roy Cooper’s ability to continue building upon his record of having the most vetoes of any state governor. Tuesday’s electoral results also put...
Republicans carry N.C. 2022 midterms as national red wave falls short
North Carolina Republicans captured all seven statewide contests in strong victories in the high profile 2022 midterm election, according to unofficial results from the N.C. Board of Elections. In the headliner race, Republican Ted Budd secured victory in a comfortable 51% to 47% victory over Democrat Cheri Beasley in the...
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
ocracokeobserver.com
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
Election Night 2022 | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. midterm election results: Live updates
Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
qcnews.com
Election Results: Battle for the Senate
The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Key takeaways after midterm election. The midterm election...
WFAE.org
NC Republicans fall one seat short of supermajorities in both chambers
North Carolina Republicans will return to Raleigh with a supermajority in the N.C. Senate but not the N.C. House next year, according to final but unofficial voting results Wednesday, as Democrats hang onto Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power by a single seat in the House. Republicans picked up enough...
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
W2W4 in SC: ‘Bump’ Roddey re-elected to York City Council
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stakes were high on both sides of the aisle Tuesday with key congressional seats up for grabs in several battleground states in both the House and Senate. In South Carolina, 3.4 million residents were eligible to vote and voters were deciding on a variety of important races, from […]
publicradioeast.org
Sixteen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference reported in NC
More than a dozen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference have been reported to North Carolina elections officials since the start of early in-person voting. In a news conference just ahead of election day, Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said...
WSET
Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia
(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
Sylva Herald
