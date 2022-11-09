Data: FEC; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe Senate race between Patty Murray and Republican Tiffany Smiley is now the most expensive congressional race in Washington history, with the candidates and outside groups spending at least $55.7 million combined, according to Federal Election Commission data. The big picture: That's a big chunk of change for a contest where Murray, the Democratic incumbent, came out 14 points ahead on election night — a big enough lead that the AP quickly called the race in her favor.Yes, and: It's also enough to buy a lot of stuff that isn't a pricey political campaign.For instance, you could sip more than 11 million double-shot, $5 lattes from Starbucks (or your favorite local coffee shop) for that price. Or buy 69 median-priced King County homes outright (without taking on mortgage debt). Or pay for 433 local students to attend the University of Washington on full-ride scholarships — including four years of tuition, room and board.What's next: We'll start this entire cycle again soon as campaigns gear up for 2024.

