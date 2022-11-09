Read full article on original website
Utah Democrats at odds over decision to back McMullin after he loses
Utah Democrats are at odds with each other over whether it was a smart bet to scrap their own candidate and support independent Evan McMullin in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Mike Lee.The Associated Press called the race for Lee, who was defeating McMullin 55% to 41% as of Wednesday afternoon.Why it matters: The risky move could reverberate across Democrats' party-building efforts as they try to turn Utah from a deep-red state to a purple one.Context: Utah's rapid population growth could eventually tip the scales in Democrats' favor, with most transplants moving here from blue states in recent...
Republicans keep Arkansas legislature
Northwest Arkansas didn't see any upset wins for state Senate or state House, and the makeup of the legislature remains deeply red.What happened: NWA voters chose Republicans in all contested races except one — Democratic state Rep. David Whitaker won with 52% of the vote over Republican Brian Hester in state Representative District 22, which includes parts of Farmington and Fayetteville. A few Democrats ran unopposed and will hold their seats.The intrigue: Washington County in particular leans further left than most of the state, with Democrats Whitaker, state Sen. Greg Leding and state Reps. Nicole Clowney and Denise Garner representing...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne in key U.S. House win for GOP
Republican challenger Zach Nunn ousted Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne, narrowly winning Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: As one of the most at-risk Democrats, Axne's race was closely watched and well funded as Republicans across the country hoped to overtake the U.S....
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Democrat Tina Kotek secures Oregon governorship
Oregon house speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, won the state’s governorship against former state house minority leader Christine Drazan in the midterm election, per AP. Why it matters: The tight race caused frustration and signaled that Democrats don’t have as strong of a hold on the Western state as they once did in one of the most progressive state governments in the country.
Ron Johnson wins re-election in Wisconsin Senate race
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson clinched victory against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin’s Senate race, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Johnson's victory underscores the strength of the conservative movement in the Badger State, a pivotal battleground of the midterm elections. The big picture: Wisconsin is one of...
Trump unloads on DeSantis after midterms
Former President Trump on Thursday released a long statement deriding his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican easily held onto his seat during a midterm election cycle that delivered a series of losses for Trump-endorsed candidates in pivotal races. Why it matters: The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates...
Democrats inch closer to flipping the Pennsylvania House
Democrats are poised to make large gains in the Pennsylvania House following Tuesday's election, potentially threatening Republicans' long-held majority. Why it matters: Republicans have controlled the state House since 2011 and the Senate since the mid-1990s, resulting in divided governments, most recently under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for the past eight years.
Trump's the loser as GOP falters
Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
Pro-DeSantis presidential super PAC will launch after all, given Trump-supported midterm losses: 'Ron vs. the Don. I'm here for it'
The pro-DeSantis group will be called Ron to the Rescue and will launch before Thanksgiving, even as Trump prepares to make a run official.
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
House Dem campaign chief concedes seat to GOP foe
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday conceded his House race to Republican opponent Mike Lawler, Maloney's spokesperson told Axios. Why it matters: Maloney's loss is a rare instance of a campaign chief losing their own re-election, highlighting a disappointing showing for New York Democrats even...
Democrats make quiet history with state-level gains
Overlooked amid frantic punditry about the "red ripple" in Congress: Democrats quietly won and defended majorities in state legislatures across the country, weakening GOP power on issues at the heart of the national political debate. Why it matters: State legislative races are on pace to be the highlight of the...
Republicans' abortion silence backfires in midterms
The blame game has begun around what led to Republicans' disappointing results in the midterms, with some outside groups zeroing in on the party's lack of an abortion message. Driving the news: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a large anti-abortion organization with close ties to GOP leaders, slammed Republican candidates who distanced themselves from abortion bans and failed to clearly communicate their stance on the issue, calling it "political malpractice."
First look: Biden and Harris to speak at DNC event tomorrow
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Thursday afternoon at a DNC event in Washington, D.C., where they're expected to thank staffers and volunteers as the full results of the midterms continue to unfold. Why it matters: Democrats defied the odds and fended off a red wave...
Trump's new torments: Midterms dent invincibility
Some allies of President Trump are considering distancing themselves from his presumptive 2024 presidential campaign after Tuesday night's Republican disappointments across the map. Why it matters: Trump's involvement in Pennsylvania's Senate race, which the GOP lost — plus his endorsement of hard-right House candidates who lost or are struggling —...
How many lattes could the $56 million Murray and Smiley spent buy? A lot.
Data: FEC; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe Senate race between Patty Murray and Republican Tiffany Smiley is now the most expensive congressional race in Washington history, with the candidates and outside groups spending at least $55.7 million combined, according to Federal Election Commission data. The big picture: That's a big chunk of change for a contest where Murray, the Democratic incumbent, came out 14 points ahead on election night — a big enough lead that the AP quickly called the race in her favor.Yes, and: It's also enough to buy a lot of stuff that isn't a pricey political campaign.For instance, you could sip more than 11 million double-shot, $5 lattes from Starbucks (or your favorite local coffee shop) for that price. Or buy 69 median-priced King County homes outright (without taking on mortgage debt). Or pay for 433 local students to attend the University of Washington on full-ride scholarships — including four years of tuition, room and board.What's next: We'll start this entire cycle again soon as campaigns gear up for 2024.
Where Black candidates made history in the midterm elections
Several Black candidates made history Tuesday night with election wins across the U.S. Driving the news: Among them are Wes Moore (D), who will be the first Black governor of Maryland, and Maxwell Frost (D), the 25-year-old Afro-Latino who will be the first member of Generation Z in Congress. In...
Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies. The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from...
