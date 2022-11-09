ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State rides hot night from role players to win over Loyola Maryland, 2-0 record to start year

Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s volleyball extends win streak to 3 games, picks up 20th win of season

With Indiana looking for revenge at home, Penn State downed the Hoosiers and extended its win streak to three games. Similarly to the first match against Indiana, it wasn’t a pretty affair, but the persistence of the Nittany Lions showed through each set in the sweep of the Hoosiers, displaying a veteran composure and confidence throughout the match.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State catches fire, looks to ignite in NCAA Tournament

Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament. The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion. With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis

Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football take on Maryland

Penn State is back at home against Maryland this weekend. The Nittany Lions will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FOX with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman handling the play-by-play duties from the booth. Penn State will also air the game, as usual, on local radio with Steve Jones and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Athletics announces parking changes for Maryland game due to weather

With heavy rain expected to hit State College on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced changes to parking policies for the Maryland game this Saturday. Fans who are concerned about parking in their assigned grass lots will be able to park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking Pass, according to Penn State Athletics.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy