Monroe County, IN

Voters say yes to Monroe County Community School Corporation referendum

By Rachel Smith, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Editor's note: The voting totals for the Nov. 8 election were updated Nov. 9 but remain preliminary until Nov. 18.

The Monroe County Community School Corp. (MCCSC) asked residents to renew property taxes dedicated to funding teacher salaries and student programs, and voters gave their overwhelming approval. The new referendum was supported by 68.6% of the votes, which will increase the levy to 18.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The new referendum will raise taxes on the average Monroe County home — one with a market value of about $217,000 — by about $125 a year.

Superintendent Jeff Hauswald spoke to The Herald-Times around 8 p.m. when the early, incomplete vote count indicated the referendum would pass.

"To the people who voted yes, I would say thank you, we are humbled. We see it as an investment and we take their investment seriously," Hauswald said. "We commit to spending the funds exactly as we have indicated that we will spend it."

MCCSC's last referendum, passed in 2016, was for 11.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. The corporation has relied on the additional funding since 2010, when then-Gov. Mitch Daniels ordered the state education budget be cut by $300 million and the MCCSC was forced to lay off more than 60 teachers.

More: MCCSC school board approves 2023 budget. Here's how much it relies on the referendum.

How will the referendum be spent?

MCCSC won't see the first half of the new funding until June 2023, but the school district plans to immediately increase teacher and support staff wages.

"With higher wages, we anticipate more applicants — and ideally, a more diverse pool of candidates. It just gives us a greater likelihood of avoiding some of the (teacher and support staff) vacancies that we know are existing throughout Indiana right now," Hauswald said.

MCCSC will increase teacher salaries by $4,500 per employee per year, which will be applied to this current school year through a series of lump sum payments. With the increase, the starting teacher salary at MCCSC is now $50,000 annually.

Support staff wages will be boosted by $2.25 an hour, bringing the minimum hourly wage to about $15 an hour. The MCCSC school board also approved raising the starting pay for bus drivers to about $23 an hour, which makes it one of the highest rates in Indiana.

"If you think about the operational and the educational services (support staff members) provide every day — driving our students to school, preparing warm, healthy meals for our students, including breakfast and lunch, providing one-on-one and small group educational support in the classrooms — these positions are vital to our school district," Hauswald said.

Referendum funds will also provide about $1.2 million a year to performing arts and STEM programming, special education services and additional support services. While specific plans for the funding are still to be determined, one of the early promises the school district has made includes hiring more staff members, such as social workers and special education staff.

The referendum does not fund principal or superintendent salaries nor building renovations or repairs. It also does not go toward the school board or anyone outside of the schools.

On Tuesday night, Hauswald and various volunteers, teachers and staff members celebrated an early victory at the Yes for MCCSC Referendum PAC headquarters in Winslow Plaza, 315 E Winslow Rd.

Valerie Pena, PAC chair, said it was crucial to engage with the public and explain why the referendum was so vital to the school system, but also the county as a whole. She noted the "I love MCCSC" signs were "a spirit building for the school corporation itself" that was later cemented by signage indicating "Vote yes."

"We may see those 'I love MCCSC' signs stay up even way past this referendum because it really is about the supporting and the carrying of our school corporation," Pena said.

