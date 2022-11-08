ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

District 76 incumbent, Adam Botana, wins House of Representatives District 80 easily

By Chad Gillis, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
Incumbent Adam Botana won easily Tuesday night, securing the House of Representatives District 80 seat.

"We’re excited for all of Bonita Springs and all of Lee County and Collier County," Botana said. "We’ve got to build back. My families business build back last week and it’s probably going to be the next six years before the community is rebuilt.”

Botana has talked a lot about water quality in recent years, but Hurricane Ian has come to the forefront since Sept. 28.

"We’re going to come backer faster than anywhere else, and of course water quality is at the top of my list," he said.

The District 76 incumbent and Republican competed against Mitchel Schlayer (D), both of Bonita Springs.

Schlayer could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Connect with this reporter: @ChadEugene on Twitter.

