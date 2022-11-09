ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Hypebae

Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Electric Air-Taxi Will Soon Offer a 10-Minute Flight Between New Jersey and NYC

Want to get to Midtown Manhattan from Newark airport in 10 minutes? Short of strapping on a jetpack, most commuters experience a traffic-filled commute via limousine, taxi, Uber, or, heaven forbid, public transport. Archer announced today that it would fly United passengers between New York and Newark airport via electric air taxi, starting in 2025. The California eVTOL maker previously signed a deal with United for a $10 million “pre-delivery payment” for 100 of its five-person Midnight electric aircraft. United will then integrate the eVTOLs into its fleet, using them for short-hop flights from airports to urban centers. The announcement today makes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental

The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fsrmagazine.com

On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PIX11

Mom grieves only child wheeled on hand truck to Brooklyn yard

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of Philip Guarino, who was only 28 when his body was wheeled on a hand truck to a backyard in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, still can’t accept the way her son’s corpse was handled. “He was wrapped up in some kind of plastic, and he was wheeled, and thrown […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Roberta's is opening a giant pizzeria near MSG

Roberta’s, the favorite Bushwick wood-fired pizzeria, is expanding just as the new Penn District expands, with another location in that new development. According to the New York Post, it’ll open at 1 Penn East, which is a two-story building near Seventh Avenue and 33rd Street that will have a roof deck and outdoor patio when it opens in the fall of 2023. In total, it’ll have 5,200 square feet to serve pizza, pasta and drinks across.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train

NEW YORK - A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD. The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Hitler's Insane Weapon Designed to Wipe Out New York City

The Amerikabomber was a massive, state-of-the-art bomber that Hitler planned to use to annihilate New York City. Check out today's epic new video to find out what stopped Hitler from using one of his most powerful weapons against America. via The Infographics Show. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
BROOKLYN, NY

