Aderholt reelected to Alabama Congressional House District 4

Incumbent Robert Aderholt won reelection to the U.S. House of Representative on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, which called the race with 84% of the vote reporting.

Aderholt faced Democrat Rick Neighbors and Libertarian Johnny Cochran to hold onto the seat he's occupied since 1996.

Neighbors received 13.7% of the vote by 8:25 p.m., when the race was called; Cochran had 2.3%.

Neighbors ran against Aderholt in 2020, and he received 17.7% of the vote to the incumbent's 82.2%.

Aderholt laid claim to the Congressional seat in 1996, defeating Democrat Robert T. Wilson by less than 2 percentage points, according to the Encyclopedia of Alabama. Tom Bevill, who had represented District 4 since 1966, did not seek reelection at the time.

In 1998, he defeated Democrat Don Bevill, son former representative Tom Bevill, with 56.4% of the vote. Marsha Folsom challenged Aderholt in 2000 and received 37.6% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

In subsequent races, when when Aderholt faced opposition, none of his opponents have received more than 30% of the vote.

Donna Thornton is a reporter with the Gadsden Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. She can be reached at donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.