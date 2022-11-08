ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze Mayor Cherry Fitch reelected, two incumbents sweep council

By Tom McLaughlin, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Incumbents ruled the day in city of Gulf Breeze elections Tuesday as Mayor Cherry Fitch was returned to the seat she has held since 2019 and council members Todd Torgersen and Randy Hebert were each rewarded with a second term in office.

The trio beat out candidates Jim Doyle, Michael Dauser and Todd Whitaker who campaigned together and were supported by the Gulf Coast Patriots, a far-right political group led by Patty Burke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7aHW_0j3pfdaZ00

The mayor's victory came against Doyle, a political newcomer who has lived in the area since 1999, and it was all but over when the Supervisor of Elections Office posted absentee and mail-in voting numbers.

Fitch led at that point by an 81% to 19% margin with 1,082 votes to 253 for Doyle.

The final margin found Fitch holding a 2,436 to 725 vote lead over Doyle with her having secured 77% of votes cast, according to the unofficial results as of Wednesday morning.

Fitch has spent much of her working life in education. She began as a guidance counselor in 1971, went into administration in 1990 and served as the principal of Gulf Breeze High School between 1997 and 2006. Presently she works as a Realtor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XThbG_0j3pfdaZ00

She served on the Gulf Breeze City Council between 2012 and was appointed mayor in February 2019 following the resignation of David Landfair.

In a written statement, she thanked first the residents of Gulf Breeze.

"Your support humbles me and I pledge to continue to serve you with honesty, transparency and integrity," she said. "I will never lose sight that so many of us love calling Gulf Breeze home because of its sense of community, where neighbors help neighbors. With you input and support, I know we will all work together to continue to make Gulf Breeze the best small city in America.

She also congratulated Doyle on his campaign and reached out to him to work with her as mayor.

Todd Torgersen reelected to Gulf Breeze Council Seat C

Todd Torgersen, who has served as the city's Seat C council representative since 2018, defeated his opponent, Michael Dauser, by a margin similar to the one the mayor won by.

His final margin of victory was 2,259 votes to 672, as of Wednesday morning. Like Fitch, he pulled in 77% of the vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nZeS_0j3pfdaZ00

Torgersen has said he believes the business sense he's developed after years in the workforce has helped make him an effective leader.

Dauser has never responded during the course of the City Council campaign to Pensacola News Journal efforts to contact him.

What is known about him is that he was arrested in 2018 on a charge of battery after he got into a scuffle with a group of people protesting the White House's "zero tolerance" border policy that separated thousands of children from their families.

Randy Hebert reelected to Gulf Breeze Council Seat D

Randy Hebert faced a challenge for Seat D on the city council from Todd Whitaker, who is the vice president of the Gulf Coast Patriots.

Whitaker, who ran a campaign emphasizing support for the city's public safety personnel, did only slightly better than the men with whom he had campaigned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhCve_0j3pfdaZ00

In the final unofficial tally, Hebert had pulled in 1,794 votes to Whitaker's 985. He wracked up 65% of votes cast to 35% for Whitaker.

The incumbent, a 20-year resident has campaigned on adding resiliency to the city infrastructure.

Gulf Breeze charter passes

Gulf Breeze residents also took a favorable stance on a charter amendment referendum that would, among other things, maintain the city's council-manager form of government, change the term of the mayor from two to four years, and clarify the duties and responsibilities of city officials.

The referendum passed with 61% of votes cast, with 1,847 votes cast in favor and 1,177 in opposition.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gulf Breeze Mayor Cherry Fitch reelected, two incumbents sweep council

Comments / 0

 

