Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson defeats challenger David Ruffin

By Bill Smith, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson has won his first full term in office as he defeated David Ruffin, a community activist who based his campaign on issues that involve the city's working people.

Anderson received 18,215 votes, or 79.4% of the vote. Ruffin had 4,724 votes, or 20.6% of ballots cast.

Anderson said he will take the mandate for his first full term as mayor to focus on economic development of the city of Fort Myers with a multi-layered strategy.

"We've increased the fire department, the police department is doing well, now we can focus on some redevelopment,"  Anderson said. "One, rebuilding, and two, attracting new businesses and better paying jobs."

He is optimistic about pushing a development oriented agenda forward, noting that no-one is opposed to it.

Ruffin, used the election to pursue issues that relate to the homeless and people needing shelter in the community. Ruffin has admitted his involvement with drugs and a serious criminal record in his youth, but said he has grown from those days and wants to help people in the community who are struggling.

Anderson also campaigned as a strong supporter of Fort Myers City Manager Marty Lawing, who did not receive the mayor's vote on the first ballot when he was appointed to the post.

"He is business-minded. He is level-headed. He is calm, cool, and collected when it looks like everything is crashing in around him," Anderson said. "He is very level headed about things."

The mayor was first elected after then-Mayor Randy Henderson resigned the post to make an unsuccessful run for Congress.

His basic message during the campaign was what he calls his simple message.

"City staff is here to serve the people of this city," Anderson said on the campaign trail.

He also said he has been impressed with the long days that CrowderGulf crews have put in as they try to get the debris from Hurricane Ian trucked off to the dump.

"They have been working at least 12 hour days, seven days a week," Anderson said. "They started by focusing on where is the greatest need, where is the debris a safety hazard."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson defeats challenger David Ruffin

