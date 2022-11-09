ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle

(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police asking for help locating missing elderly man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man. Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street. Forrest drives a Red 2015 Chevy Silverado with the license plate UUP724. If...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief. Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees. OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue Police searching for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person. Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family says she hasn’t been seen since. Lucille’s family reports that she has...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln

The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 10 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Fire at vacant house Tuesday afternoon under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire Tuesday afternoon at a vacant house. Around 2:31 p.m., crews responded to the fire, near N. 30th and Pinckney streets, according to authorities. Smoke was showing on arrival and crews declared a working fire, according to the Omaha...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy