klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
iheart.com
Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police asking for help locating missing elderly man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man. Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street. Forrest drives a Red 2015 Chevy Silverado with the license plate UUP724. If...
WOWT
Endangered missing advisory to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion times out
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday canceled the endangered missing advisory on a 21-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday in Papillion. Tiffany Harwood hasn’t been located, but the alert expired in accordance with NSP procedures. Harwood is described as 5-foot-1, weighing about 105 pounds and...
WOWT
Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief. Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees. OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be...
WOWT
Bellevue Police searching for missing woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person. Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family says she hasn’t been seen since. Lucille’s family reports that she has...
KETV.com
Omaha police officer under investigation after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman says someone was trashing her car for months, then says she realized that person is an Omaha police officer. Now, the department says Officer William Klees is under investigation and on paid leave. Quatisha Valentine said she only spoke to Klees once. Valentine...
WOWT
Omaha security company victimized by thief, on lookout for stolen equipment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brazen theft in an Omaha neighborhood was caught on camera — but there’s an ironic twist. Devices designed to catch a thief were taken by one. A security camera company is now focused on finding a thief after its van was stolen near 61st and Maple streets.
WOWT
Omaha officers responding to crash report find 2 shooting victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
KETV.com
Two people injured after crash involving rock truck in Sarpy County on Thursday
GRETNA, Neb. — Two people are injured after a crash involving a rock truck in Sarpy County, according to authorities. The crash, which involved a rock truck and a pickup truck, occurred around 3:45 p.m. near South 252nd Street and Highway 6, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said...
klkntv.com
Fight between siblings leads to threats with a loaded gun, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after fighting his brother and pointing a gun at people in his home, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to a home near 53rd Street and Old Cheney Road just after 3 a.m. on a report of two siblings fighting.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
WOWT
Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A convicted murderer was arrested after a crash in Lincoln.
WOWT
Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
WOWT
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
WOWT
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
KETV.com
Fire at vacant house Tuesday afternoon under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire Tuesday afternoon at a vacant house. Around 2:31 p.m., crews responded to the fire, near N. 30th and Pinckney streets, according to authorities. Smoke was showing on arrival and crews declared a working fire, according to the Omaha...
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed in plane crash tried to ‘make anyone and everyone around him happy’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men killed in a plane crash near North Platte on Wednesday were from Lincoln. Authorities identified them as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs was the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc. His company was key...
