columbiachronicle.com
Columbia moves toward a more sustainable infrastructure; SGA plans to create committee to target the environment
Starting this past summer, the Facilities and Construction Department at Columbia has been working on making the college’s infrastructure more energy efficient for a greener campus. Ann Kalayil, associate vice president of Facilities and Construction, began working at Columbia in 2019. She is responsible for initiating the Green Buildings...
columbiachronicle.com
Annual ‘Let’s Chat’ event yields CTVA concerns, questions about campus safety, and addresses registration issues
Before students could take their turn at the microphone at the annual “Let’s Chat” event with President and CEO Kwang-Wu Kim, the president addressed the elephant in the room: the college’s registration issues. “I want to let you know I am very sorry that many of...
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
Illinois Business Journal
Prenzler shares letter, public comments submitted to Governor
On Nov. 7, 2022, Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler submitted a letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s office, accompanied by 21 public comment emails received by Prenzler regarding the recent health advisory. A copy of the email correspondence was forwarded to the Illinois Business Journal, appearing as follows:. “Dear...
School districts taking extra steps to protect students, install protective film on windows
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — In the wake of recent school shootings, including the one last month Central Visual Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, officials in some school districts are taking additional steps to protect students and staff. At Signal Hill School District in Belleville, officials have coated...
Voters don’t care about pot use – but they do care how it’s sold
“The most vocal opposition was from people who actually support recreational marijuana — but not this proposal,” one expert said.
laduenews.com
Saint Louis University researcher studies impact of neighborhood walking on health, needed improvements to infrastructure
“Walk more.” Primary care physicians say it all the time for many reasons. Walking is one of the best ways to work physical activity into a daily routine, which is why it’s commonly recommended for weight loss, cardiovascular conditioning, musculoskeletal rehabilitation and other health benefits. It’s supposed to be free and easy.
KSDK
Amid continued radioactivity concerns at Jana Elementary, new study finds other chemicals nearby
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The years Kim Visintine had with her son Zach just weren’t enough. “We were blessed with him for six years of life," said Visintine, a former North County resident. Zach died from a rare brain tumor. “That is typically found in folks who've been exposed...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Madison Co. voters say libraries shouldn't advertise drag queen events to minors
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The results of a controversial ballot measure in the Metro East are getting a lot of attention. Nearly two-out-of-three voters in Madison County voted ‘no’ on a referendum question aimed at advertising drag shows at local libraries and schools. The sign out front...
KMOV
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
Board of Aldermen President-Elect Megan Green tells KMOX what she plans to tackle first
Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green won the election for President of the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, and she joined “The Show” on KMOX to talk about what the next few months will look like.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
ST. LOUIS – It’s that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past. Missourians are required to pay personal property taxes to their...
kttn.com
Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank
A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
BJC HealthCare building outpatient facility in Metro East
GODFREY, Ill. — BJC HealthCare has begun construction of a new outpatient care facility in Metro East. The 14,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street in Godfrey, will hold space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services, and additional shell space for future expansion, officials said.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
St. Louis is offering free firewood for residents
The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering free firewood to the City of St. Louis residents.
Illinois Business Journal
Boeing and PARIC top out massive state-of-the-art manufacturing facility
The recent topping-out milestone of Boeing’s new manufacturing facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport keeps the construction project on schedule for completion in 2024 when the company will begin production of the U.S. Navy’s newest carrier-based aircraft. The $200 million facility initially will employ approximately 150 mechanics, engineers...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees
Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
