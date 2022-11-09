ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, IL

columbiachronicle.com

Columbia moves toward a more sustainable infrastructure; SGA plans to create committee to target the environment

Starting this past summer, the Facilities and Construction Department at Columbia has been working on making the college’s infrastructure more energy efficient for a greener campus. Ann Kalayil, associate vice president of Facilities and Construction, began working at Columbia in 2019. She is responsible for initiating the Green Buildings...
COLUMBIA, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Prenzler shares letter, public comments submitted to Governor

On Nov. 7, 2022, Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler submitted a letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s office, accompanied by 21 public comment emails received by Prenzler regarding the recent health advisory. A copy of the email correspondence was forwarded to the Illinois Business Journal, appearing as follows:. “Dear...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
laduenews.com

Saint Louis University researcher studies impact of neighborhood walking on health, needed improvements to infrastructure

“Walk more.” Primary care physicians say it all the time for many reasons. Walking is one of the best ways to work physical activity into a daily routine, which is why it’s commonly recommended for weight loss, cardiovascular conditioning, musculoskeletal rehabilitation and other health benefits. It’s supposed to be free and easy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Personal property bills jump by 20 percent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank

A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
MORRISONVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

BJC HealthCare building outpatient facility in Metro East

GODFREY, Ill. — BJC HealthCare has begun construction of a new outpatient care facility in Metro East. The 14,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street in Godfrey, will hold space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services, and additional shell space for future expansion, officials said.
GODFREY, IL
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Boeing and PARIC top out massive state-of-the-art manufacturing facility

The recent topping-out milestone of Boeing’s new manufacturing facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport keeps the construction project on schedule for completion in 2024 when the company will begin production of the U.S. Navy’s newest carrier-based aircraft. The $200 million facility initially will employ approximately 150 mechanics, engineers...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees

Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
EUREKA, MO

