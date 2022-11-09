ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

From what impacted the Smith vote to surprise results from the Libertarian Party; Looking back at South Dakota’s midterm election

RAPID CITY S.D – Nearly all of the state-wide elections in the 2022 midterms in South Dakota went as polls predicted. High-profile incumbents all retained their seats, and votes on ballot measures fell nearly perfectly in line with expectations. But not everything about the election was normal. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting results:
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Newly re-elected State Legislators look ahead to 2023 session

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Midterm elections are now over, and pending any recounts, the legislative body for South Dakota’s 2023 session is set. Several local legislators are gearing up for the 38-day session, including State Senator Helene Duhamel and State Representative Trish Ladner – incumbents who both won re-election.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Recreational marijuana is rejected by voters in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The voters of South Dakota decided not to approve Initiated Measure 27 on Tuesday, which would have legalized the recreational use and private growth of marijuana in South Dakota. The measure failed by a vote of 47% ‘Yes’ to 53% ‘No’. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Proponents applaud voter passage of Medicaid expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. — More than half of South Dakotan voter said “yes” to Medicaid expansion for adults 18-to-65. To qualify, you must have an income that is 138% of the federal poverty level. S.D. Decides Campaign Manager Zach Marcus says Medicaid expansion will be good for...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Recreational marijuana advocates: “We are not going anywhere”

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans without medical authorization cards will not be able to fire up legally. I.M. 27 – an initiated measure to legalize recreational marijuana – was defeated 53% to 47% during the midterm election. “Yes on 27” Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich says they...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Allen Gibbs: His story of serving in the South Pacific during WWII

Allen Gibbs fought in the South Pacific with General MacArthur, and he joins the nearly 300 faces across Rapid City on the Veterans Honor Banner Program. “I was born in Nebraska, right across the river from Elk Point about. We moved to Elk Point when I was about seven, and then my family broke up when I was about 14 and I went with my brother to South Sioux City, Nebraska, and that’s where I graduated. And then at graduation in 1938, there just wasn’t any real jobs. So I bummed around looking for work wherever I could find it, and I ended up in Vermillion. I was there when Pearl Harbor hit. And so I went to San Diego intending to join the Marines. But a young couple that I’d work with and had gone to school with everything was living there. They convinced me to wait until I was 21 and in the meantime I’d switch my aim to the Army Air Force.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Learn the 5 pillars of self-defense

CUSTER, S.D. — Concealed carry permits are often obtained with self-defense in mind, and those who utilize firearms for this purpose should be familiar with the stipulations of self-defense claims. Hot Springs Police Department Captain Phillip Shively is also an instructor for the enhanced concealed carry permit in South Dakota, and he explains the five pillars of self defense.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City athletes take advantage of early signing period

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three more student-athletes from Rapid City took advantage of the early signing period. Audrey Sillanpaa, Black Hill State University, Soccer. Audrey Sillanpaa from Rapid City Stevens signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer next year at Black Hills State University. Sillanpaa, who...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

21 PHOTOS: Wall Eagles eyeing first state football title since 1994

WALL, S.D. – The South Dakota high school football state championships kicked off Thursday at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion. Fourteen teams from across the state including the Wall Eagles, are fighting for a state title. The Eagles are gearing up to play the Parkston Trojans on Friday in...
WALL, SD
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota Department of Health launches new telehealth service for ambulances

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health has launched a new telehealth service, Telemedicine in Motion, which will provide remote virtual assistance to Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers in the back of ambulances throughout the state. The program would install screens in the backs of ambulances that allow for two-way video calls between those in the back of the ambulance and physicians or nurses at a healthcare facility.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison

PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

SD Mines Women’s Basketball: Five things to watch for this season

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the 2022 – 23 women’s college basketball season approaches, the South Dakota Mines Lady Hardrockers are hoping to carry on momentum from last year. With the Hardrockers set to kick off the season on Friday, Nov. 11, here’s five things to watch for this season.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

82 photos of different downtowns in the Black Hills area

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People might find that downtowns can be like snowflakes: all unique in their own way. Every downtown seems to have its own character, decorated with art or historic buildings. Some have even put up holiday decorations. And there are a number of things to do...

Comments / 0

Community Policy