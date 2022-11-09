Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
From what impacted the Smith vote to surprise results from the Libertarian Party; Looking back at South Dakota’s midterm election
RAPID CITY S.D – Nearly all of the state-wide elections in the 2022 midterms in South Dakota went as polls predicted. High-profile incumbents all retained their seats, and votes on ballot measures fell nearly perfectly in line with expectations. But not everything about the election was normal. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting results:
newscenter1.tv
Newly re-elected State Legislators look ahead to 2023 session
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Midterm elections are now over, and pending any recounts, the legislative body for South Dakota’s 2023 session is set. Several local legislators are gearing up for the 38-day session, including State Senator Helene Duhamel and State Representative Trish Ladner – incumbents who both won re-election.
newscenter1.tv
Recreational marijuana is rejected by voters in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The voters of South Dakota decided not to approve Initiated Measure 27 on Tuesday, which would have legalized the recreational use and private growth of marijuana in South Dakota. The measure failed by a vote of 47% ‘Yes’ to 53% ‘No’. The...
newscenter1.tv
Proponents applaud voter passage of Medicaid expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — More than half of South Dakotan voter said “yes” to Medicaid expansion for adults 18-to-65. To qualify, you must have an income that is 138% of the federal poverty level. S.D. Decides Campaign Manager Zach Marcus says Medicaid expansion will be good for...
newscenter1.tv
City Councilman and veteran, Jason Salamun, gives Veterans Day speech in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As one of many different activities included in Rapid City’s celebration of Veterans Day, City Councilman, Jason Salamun, gave a speech downtown at The Hive. Salamun is an Air Force veteran and was on active duty for four years. During his speech, he talked...
newscenter1.tv
Recreational marijuana advocates: “We are not going anywhere”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans without medical authorization cards will not be able to fire up legally. I.M. 27 – an initiated measure to legalize recreational marijuana – was defeated 53% to 47% during the midterm election. “Yes on 27” Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich says they...
newscenter1.tv
Allen Gibbs: His story of serving in the South Pacific during WWII
Allen Gibbs fought in the South Pacific with General MacArthur, and he joins the nearly 300 faces across Rapid City on the Veterans Honor Banner Program. “I was born in Nebraska, right across the river from Elk Point about. We moved to Elk Point when I was about seven, and then my family broke up when I was about 14 and I went with my brother to South Sioux City, Nebraska, and that’s where I graduated. And then at graduation in 1938, there just wasn’t any real jobs. So I bummed around looking for work wherever I could find it, and I ended up in Vermillion. I was there when Pearl Harbor hit. And so I went to San Diego intending to join the Marines. But a young couple that I’d work with and had gone to school with everything was living there. They convinced me to wait until I was 21 and in the meantime I’d switch my aim to the Army Air Force.”
newscenter1.tv
Learn the 5 pillars of self-defense
CUSTER, S.D. — Concealed carry permits are often obtained with self-defense in mind, and those who utilize firearms for this purpose should be familiar with the stipulations of self-defense claims. Hot Springs Police Department Captain Phillip Shively is also an instructor for the enhanced concealed carry permit in South Dakota, and he explains the five pillars of self defense.
newscenter1.tv
What is the meaning behind the POW-MIA table at the SD Mines Veterans Day Salute?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As Veterans Day approaches, we should be reminded what sacrifices the men and women who served have made. At the SD Mines Veteran’s Day Salute, they payed homage to the ultimate sacrifice. The Prisoner of War and Missing in Action table is fairly common at Veteran’s Day events.
newscenter1.tv
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463 kicked off Veterans Day celebrations with Veterans Day Program
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Events for Veterans Day started with a Veterans Day Program at the Black Hills War Monument at Memorial Park — hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463. How the program happened:. The program started with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard who...
newscenter1.tv
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
newscenter1.tv
VFW Post 1273 in Rapid City accepting donations for annual Veterans Day event
RAPID CITY, S.D. – VFW Post 1273 is collecting donations for the annual “Boots on the Ground” donation drive. VFW Post 1273 Quartermaster and Adjutant Kat Pyka spoke on the meaning behind the event and its importance to the community. What “Boots on the Ground” is...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City athletes take advantage of early signing period
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three more student-athletes from Rapid City took advantage of the early signing period. Audrey Sillanpaa, Black Hill State University, Soccer. Audrey Sillanpaa from Rapid City Stevens signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer next year at Black Hills State University. Sillanpaa, who...
newscenter1.tv
21 PHOTOS: Wall Eagles eyeing first state football title since 1994
WALL, S.D. – The South Dakota high school football state championships kicked off Thursday at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion. Fourteen teams from across the state including the Wall Eagles, are fighting for a state title. The Eagles are gearing up to play the Parkston Trojans on Friday in...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Department of Health launches new telehealth service for ambulances
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health has launched a new telehealth service, Telemedicine in Motion, which will provide remote virtual assistance to Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers in the back of ambulances throughout the state. The program would install screens in the backs of ambulances that allow for two-way video calls between those in the back of the ambulance and physicians or nurses at a healthcare facility.
newscenter1.tv
Thank you for your service: Here’s a list of Veterans Day discounts in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are different ways to celebrate veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. One way that many businesses celebrate is by giving discounts and special deals to those who have served. There are a number of restaurants and stores that are having special deals or...
newscenter1.tv
Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison
PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
newscenter1.tv
Veterans enjoy a free lunch and share their stories during the VFW Luncheon
RAPID CITY, S.D. – To round out Veterans Day events for Friday, veterans could enjoy a free lunch at the VFW Post 1273. Mayor Steve Allender spoke to the crowd before the meal was served with the help of Cub Scouts. “It is great to see appreciation. I have...
newscenter1.tv
SD Mines Women’s Basketball: Five things to watch for this season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the 2022 – 23 women’s college basketball season approaches, the South Dakota Mines Lady Hardrockers are hoping to carry on momentum from last year. With the Hardrockers set to kick off the season on Friday, Nov. 11, here’s five things to watch for this season.
newscenter1.tv
82 photos of different downtowns in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People might find that downtowns can be like snowflakes: all unique in their own way. Every downtown seems to have its own character, decorated with art or historic buildings. Some have even put up holiday decorations. And there are a number of things to do...
Comments / 0