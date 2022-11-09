MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is still shy of having two-thirds of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, while booster doses for the already vaccinated are increasing. The Department of Health Services' weekly update shows 65.6% of state residents having received at least one dose, 61.8% having completed the initial vaccine series and 37.1% having received a booster or additional dose.

