Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin daily COVID case average under 800 for first time since April
MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time in nearly seven months, Wisconsin's seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is below 800. The state Department of Health Services reported 940 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell to 789, its lowest level since April 19. Test positivity fell to...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin approaches 2/3 vaccinated against COVID, 2/5 boosted
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is still shy of having two-thirds of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, while booster doses for the already vaccinated are increasing. The Department of Health Services' weekly update shows 65.6% of state residents having received at least one dose, 61.8% having completed the initial vaccine series and 37.1% having received a booster or additional dose.
Fox11online.com
Rudy Giuliani suggests Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and lawyer to former President Donald Trump, suggested that perhaps Michigan's Upper Peninsula should actually belong to Wisconsin. Election Day brought about a lot of map analysis, especially when predicting the balance of congressional power and which party would hold...
Fox11online.com
Record-breaking warmth will be replaced with much cooler and wet weather later today
(WLUK) -- The mercury pushed 70 degrees across Northeast Wisconsin Thursday, shattering high temperature records before noon. Records were broken in Green Bay (old record 67 in 2016), Appleton (68 in 1931), Oshkosh (66 in 2020) and Antigo (63 in 1917). With the temperature continuing to rise throughout the day,...
Fox11online.com
What's actually at stake in Wisconsin's tight secretary of state race?
(WLUK) -- Election integrity was a hot topic this Election Day, with many voters across the country paying close attention to the secretary of state races. In 38 U.S. states, the secretary of state is the chief election official -- meaning they are often in charge of running and certifying elections.
Fox11online.com
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
