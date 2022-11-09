Exclusive: Sybil Wilkes Lists 5 Things You Need To Know For Election Day

Election Day 2022 has been a long time coming, but it’s finally here and many Americans across the country are still hitting the polls to make sure their voices are heard in the primary elections.

Thankfully we had our girl Sybil Wilkes on the show today to break down the essential things you need to be aware of on this important day in American history.

With stats showing that Republicans are going extra hard to take control of the legislative branch, Wilkes informed the Get Up! church on the names, locations and intentions of those who are fighting towards maintaining a havoc-free democracy.

Listen to Sybil Wilkes break down the facts below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell :