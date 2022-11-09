ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
MICHIGAN STATE
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Motorious

Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction

This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Motorious

Original Rust-Free GTO With Original 400 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic

It’s being sold by the car’s two time owner. In 1982, the current owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible got behind the wheel of his dream car. After nearly two decades of enjoying the car, he sold it to a friend who agreed to sell it back to him later on. Making good on that promise when it was time to move on from the classic Pontiac, the current owners friend resold the GTO to him in 2020. But now the current owner has decided that it is time to share this awesome car with another enthusiast that has an affection for one of Pontiac’s best muscle cars.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Motorious

1973 Plymouth Satellite Found In The Woods

It’s a rustic car graveyard. Every now and then an enthusiast will come across a car that seems practically built for classic automotive enthusiasts. One brand that truly embodies that dedication to design is Mopar, a manufacturing company known for their high powered muscle cars. Plymouth is probably one of the best brands under the Mopar umbrella, despite being a little more obscure, and this particular car is a great example of that.
torquenews.com

The Mechanics of Leaf-Drop Dictate How You Maneuver Behind The Wheel

The other day Torque News ran a piece about fall leaf drop and how it affected drivers. Today we decided to expand on the idea and explain the mechanics of leaf-drop and its effect on driving. Believe it or not, the mechanics of leaf drop on road surfaces can be very interesting.
Motorious

Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field

The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Motorious

These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…

Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
cohaitungchi.com

RV upgrades: 34 valuable travel trailer & camper mods

Whether you’re a full-time RVer, weekend warrior, or an RV owner who rents your rig out to others, RV upgrades are an important way to make your camper safer and more comfortable. Even if you primarily use your RV for short vacations, there are many little touches you can make to help your RV feel more like home.
goodshomedesign.com

This Camper Attachment Adds a Screened-in Porch To Your Trailer Or RV

Going camping is so much fun, but it also has its downsides, such as mosquitoes. There is nothing more upsetting than sitting outdoors and having your chill session interrupted by a bunch of noisy mosquitoes. If you want to avoid spraying your entire body with all sorts of mosquito-repellent chemicals...
MotorTrend Magazine

Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew First Drive

The Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew was just the right tool for exploring the Montana countryside because, in addition to a wealth of off-road tech and capability, there was room for five passengers to come along for the ride. Let's start with the seating—normally asking five people to ride in...
MONTANA STATE
Top Speed

You’ve Never Seen A Harley-Davidson Street 500 Like This!

The Street 500 was the only learner-approved Harley-Davidson in the modern day and age. It served as an entry ticket into the prestigious Harley Owners Group (HOG) and allowed youngsters to get a taste of the American cruiser experience. Since the audience wasn’t exactly well-off (money-wise), there weren’t many custom-builds based on the Street 500, and Australia’s Ellaspede saw this as a perfect opportunity to take the road not taken. As a result, the shop whipped up a custom Harley-Davidson Street 500 that looks nothing like you’ve ever seen.

