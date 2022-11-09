Read full article on original website
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Hurricane Ian Destroyed Some Incredible Cars, and Thousands Are Now Available at Salvage Auctions
CopartHurricane Ian destroyed so many cars in Florida and other southern states that the Copart website now lets you browse them with even greater ease.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
Original Rust-Free GTO With Original 400 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
It’s being sold by the car’s two time owner. In 1982, the current owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible got behind the wheel of his dream car. After nearly two decades of enjoying the car, he sold it to a friend who agreed to sell it back to him later on. Making good on that promise when it was time to move on from the classic Pontiac, the current owners friend resold the GTO to him in 2020. But now the current owner has decided that it is time to share this awesome car with another enthusiast that has an affection for one of Pontiac’s best muscle cars.
1973 Plymouth Satellite Found In The Woods
It’s a rustic car graveyard. Every now and then an enthusiast will come across a car that seems practically built for classic automotive enthusiasts. One brand that truly embodies that dedication to design is Mopar, a manufacturing company known for their high powered muscle cars. Plymouth is probably one of the best brands under the Mopar umbrella, despite being a little more obscure, and this particular car is a great example of that.
torquenews.com
The Mechanics of Leaf-Drop Dictate How You Maneuver Behind The Wheel
The other day Torque News ran a piece about fall leaf drop and how it affected drivers. Today we decided to expand on the idea and explain the mechanics of leaf-drop and its effect on driving. Believe it or not, the mechanics of leaf drop on road surfaces can be very interesting.
8-Year-Old Angler Catches Potential World Record Shovelnose Sturgeon
An 8-year-old Illinois boy boated a potential world record shovelnose sturgeon on the Rock River in October. Kashten Gustafson caught the sturgeon, which weighed 11 pounds, 13 ounces, while fishing with his father, Troy Gustafson, and uncle, Marty Gustafson, near the Quad Cities. Shovelnose sturgeon are found only in the...
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
cohaitungchi.com
RV upgrades: 34 valuable travel trailer & camper mods
Whether you’re a full-time RVer, weekend warrior, or an RV owner who rents your rig out to others, RV upgrades are an important way to make your camper safer and more comfortable. Even if you primarily use your RV for short vacations, there are many little touches you can make to help your RV feel more like home.
goodshomedesign.com
This Camper Attachment Adds a Screened-in Porch To Your Trailer Or RV
Going camping is so much fun, but it also has its downsides, such as mosquitoes. There is nothing more upsetting than sitting outdoors and having your chill session interrupted by a bunch of noisy mosquitoes. If you want to avoid spraying your entire body with all sorts of mosquito-repellent chemicals...
MotorTrend Magazine
Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew First Drive
The Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew was just the right tool for exploring the Montana countryside because, in addition to a wealth of off-road tech and capability, there was room for five passengers to come along for the ride. Let's start with the seating—normally asking five people to ride in...
Top Shelf: Elevate Your Home Bar With 5 of the Best-Looking (and Tasting) Whiskey Bottles
Price: $70-$80 Why We Love the Bottle: Every bar needs an icon. And the hand-dipped red wax seal from Maker’s Mark makes it the most recognizable bottle on the shelf. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a “Slam Dunk” bottle (extra wax due to “human error”) to bolster your bar.
Top Speed
You’ve Never Seen A Harley-Davidson Street 500 Like This!
The Street 500 was the only learner-approved Harley-Davidson in the modern day and age. It served as an entry ticket into the prestigious Harley Owners Group (HOG) and allowed youngsters to get a taste of the American cruiser experience. Since the audience wasn’t exactly well-off (money-wise), there weren’t many custom-builds based on the Street 500, and Australia’s Ellaspede saw this as a perfect opportunity to take the road not taken. As a result, the shop whipped up a custom Harley-Davidson Street 500 that looks nothing like you’ve ever seen.
