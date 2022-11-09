Read full article on original website
The road to year-end gains for stocks will be hammered by volatility as investors try 'sniffing out' a rollover in inflation and a Fed U-turn on rates
Stocks could gain this year but the path will be volatile and absent a signal by the Fed it will start cutting rates soon, analysts say.
Wall Street picks hope over reality... again
Stocks surged on Thursday in their best day since 2020 after a key inflation indicator came in softer than expected. Investors broke out their party hats as they interpreted the report to mean that peak inflation may finally be behind us. That means the Federal Reserve could be less aggressive with its rate hikes.
The US monthly budget deficit dropped to $88 billion in October, down 47% for the year
The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $88 billion in October, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. That's 47% lower than the October 2021 deficit of $165 billion and just below economists' expectations of $90 billion, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.
FTX contagion will be ugly within crypto, but probably less damaging to the wider world
Crypto assets are infamous for being highly speculative and volatile, but it is their “debt problems” that have once again made headlines. Since November 2021, the total value of cryptocurrencies has now fallen from a peak of over US$3 trillion (£2.6 trillion) to circa US$830 billion (£706 billion).
Crypto Crash: Canadian Retirees Burn Their Fingers in Bitcoin
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada's third-largest pension fund, was also an investor in FTX, the popular cryptocurrency exchange that filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The pension fund invested $75 million in FTX International and its U.S. entity, FTX.US, in October 2021. In January, the pension fund made an additional investment of $20 million in FTX.US.
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy
Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the monthly Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7, from 59.9 in October. Economists were...
China's Singles Day sales could top 1 trillion yuan even as the economy cools
China's Singles Day, the world's biggest annual shopping event, is known for regularly smashing sales records. This year's bonanza, which wraps up on Friday and is led by internet titans Alibaba and JD.com, will likely be no exception: Analysts expect it to rack up 1 trillion yuan ($140.8 billion) in sales for the first time.
