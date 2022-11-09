Read full article on original website
Montana Republicans dominate as Zinke, Rosendale prevail
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republicans tightened their control in Montana, picking up a newly created U.S. House seat in the midterm election as former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke narrowly captured the state’s western district and incumbent Matt Rosendale rolled over his opponents in the east. Voters delivered...
Planned Parenthood of Montana releases statements after LR-131 defeat
HELENA, Mont. - Representatives from Planned Parenthood released statements after voters voted against LR-131 in the 2022 Midterm Elections in Montana. “Today is a victory for Montanans and for reproductive freedom. Despite the opposition’s campaign of misinformation and fear-mongering, Montanans saw LR-131 for what it was: a blatant and dangerous attempt to put politicians in charge of our personal medical decisions by stigmatizing abortion and lying about reproductive health care. Their plan backfired and we’re thrilled that voters rejected this referendum. The fight to protect reproductive rights in Montana is far from over. Time and again, anti-abortion lawmakers have proven they will stop at nothing to score cheap political points and strip constituents of their basic freedoms. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana will be on high alert during the upcoming legislative session and ready to fight back against new attacks on our bodies, lives, and futures,” Martha Fuller, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, said in a release from Planned Parenthood of Montana.
Gov. Gianforte announces tax plan for next legislative session
BILLINGS, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday introducing his plan for tax relief. He said he plans on trying to give working Montanans $1 billion in tax relief, which would make this the largest tax cut in Montana history. The plan involves half of the...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to continue to lead in a bipartisan fashion during a 15-minute address to reporters, family members, state elected officials, and campaign staff on Wednesday after being elected to a second term. “This victory reminds us all that our governor’s office does not belong to any person or political party. It […]
Who won, who lost, the big state House and Senate races we've been watching
HELEN, MONTANA- We are tracking several house races and senate races that have big names running in them across the state. The makeup of the legislature has a direct impact on every single county across the state. Of the several big ones will start with House District 96. Democrat Jonathan...
Epidemic of suicide taking lives of local veterans
BILLINGS, Mont. - While Veterans Day celebrates our community's service members, we also want to take a moment to acknowledge an epidemic that's taking their lives at alarming rate: suicide. With the family's permission, we're sharing the story of a local veteran who passed away this week. The Crow community...
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed...
Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow
Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.
'I'd do it over again:' Montana veteran shares his experiences serving in Vietnam
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Montana veteran shared his experiences serving in Vietnam. Jerry Hudson enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school. His dad served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, so the Air Force seemed right. He was deployed to Vietnam for 13 months, August 1969 through September 1970.
Just weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast of Florida, Floridians and insurers face Hurricane Nicole’s arrival — and its costs.
Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole. Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. The tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, leaving Florida residents — and insurers…
