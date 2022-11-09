Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theadvocate.com
Lafayette business leader Brach Myers announces bid for Louisiana House seat in 2023
Brach Myers, a Lafayette business and civic leader, announced Thursday he is running for House District 45 in 2023. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who recently announced he is running for the State Senate on the same ballot. “I’m humbled by this outpouring of support...
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
KPLC TV
Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election. Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen. CALCASIEU. WESTLAKE...
How Much of Lafayette Parish Turned Out to Vote in Tuesday’s Elections?
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Just over 45 percent of Lafayette Parish voters turned out to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, down slightly from the 2018 midterm elections in 2018. Just over 72,000 voters cast a vote in the U.S. Senate race for John Kennedy, which had the most...
ELECTION 2022: Midterm Results
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several key races on the city, parish, district, and even state level in the election on Nov. 8.
2022 Midterm Election Results for Races in Calcasieu Parish
2022 Midterm Election Results for Races in Calcasieu Parish. Louisiana 2022 midterm election results for all races voted on in Calcasieu Parish. Those with the most votes are in bold. Election Results for Louisiana Statewide Races. U. S. Senator. Beryl A. Billiot (No Party) 1%. Gary Chambers, Jr. (Democrat) 18%
KLFY.com
Voters decide on tax proposals in Acadiana in Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Several local tax proposals were decided in Acadiana on Tuesday, the majority of them millage renewals. A mill is equal to $1 of tax for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value; 20 mills, therefore, is equal to $20 for every $1,000 of assessed value.
Charles “Chuck” Robichaux re-elected as Mayor of Rayne in Nov. 8 election
Charles "Chuck" Robichaux has been re-elected as Mayor of Rayne.
Kyle LeBouef elected Eunice Chief of Police in Nov. 8 election
Kyle LeBouef has been elected as Eunice Chief of Police.
Ryan Williams defeats 3-time Ville Platte mayor Jennifer Vidrine
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ryan Leday Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Ville Platte. Williams has defeated 3-time incumbent Mayor Jennifer Vidrine with 1558 or 54% of the votes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. He is a current member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury who represents District […]
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge was last parish to report full election results. Why were they late?
East Baton Rouge was the last parish in the state to report complete election results Tuesday because it had trouble scanning nearly 12,000 absentee ballots. While the Secretary of State's website showed 63 parishes as having completed their tallies in the moments after midnight Tuesday, East Baton Rouge stood out as the lone holdout.
Louisiana mayor running for re-election killed in crash hours before polls close
The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for re-election was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close.
Carencro Gets New Mayor, Broussard and Scott Re-elect Familiar Faces
There were several competitive races throughout Lafayette Parish on Tuesday night.
theadvocate.com
Charlotte Stemmans Clavier elected mayor of Carencro, replacing 19-year mayor Glenn Brasseaux
Charlotte Stemmans Clavier will replace Glenn Brasseaux as mayor of Carencro. According to unofficial election results, Clavier received 52% of the votes, while challenger Don Chauvin received 48%. Brasseaux was mayor for 19 years before he announced his retirement in February, citing health issues. Clavier, a Republican, is a local...
theadvocate.com
Ville Platte mayor recalls visit with Anthony Bourdain on national podcast
When asked on “Small Town Podcast,” which was released last week, why someone should visit Ville Platte, Mayor Jennifer Vidrine quickly replied “the best food, the friendliest people.”. She then launched into a story about scraping hair from a hog at a boucherie with Anthony Bourdain, the...
LCG announced free paper shredding event for Lafayette residents
The event will take place at the Robicheaux Recreation Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road from 8 a.m.-noon.
ELECTION 2022: East Baton Rouge Parish School Board
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All nine seats of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board were up for grabs but only a few of the races didn’t involve an incumbent. NOTE: (I) BEFORE name indicates incumbent. (I) AFTER name means Independent. DISTRICT 1:. (I) Mark Bellue (R): 5,986...
theadvocate.com
Graig 'Twin' LeBlanc unseats Martin McLendon to become Opelousas’ next police chief
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc unseated Martin McLendon in the Opelousas police chief’s race on Tuesday. LeBlanc won 53% of the vote – 2,580 votes – to McLendon’s 2,260 votes. Both men ran as Democrats. A third candidate in the race, Lawrence “Gum” Richard, was disqualified before election day.
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
