Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
UPDATED Election recap with County Democrats Nov. 17
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that they will host political journalist Steve Mistler in person for post-election analysis during their final monthly meeting of 2022. At the writing of this announcement, the outcome of the Nov. 8 election had yet to be determined. “We are thankful and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Prince Charming elected class president
“Despite half the class being out ill, Prince Charming is officially our new Class President! He received 13 votes to Willow's three,” Wiscasset Elementary School first grade teacher Trae Stover reported. Both candidates were stuffies. The election idea came out of State Rep. Allison Hepler’s (D – Woolwich) recent visit to the class.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
USDA funding for Kennebec, Lincoln counties: How should money be spent?
The Kennebec and Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) field office in Augusta, will host a public meeting of the Kennebec-Lincoln Local Working Groups (LWG). Taking into account local resource concerns, these Local Working Groups make recommendations to NRCS on...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Scott A. Human
Scott Anthony Human, 50, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on Nov. 4, 1971, a son of Gerald and Catherine (Sigman) Human. Scott graduated from Lincoln Academy and the University of Maine, Orono in computer science. He...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Residents, visitors, Legion honor veterans in Wiscasset
For homeschoolers Ella Stoner, 15, and Cameron Stoner, 8, American Legion Post 54’s Veterans Day service at Wiscasset’s honor roll wall served as a history lesson, the Hotchkiss, Colorado siblings’ mother Eva Stoner said. They and Eva’s mother-in-law Mary Sue Stoner of Woolwich also had another reason...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Absences, efficient responses to potential safety issues
Addressing the Wiscasset school committee May 9, school nurse Marilyn Sprague expressed concern over a high number of student absences – having had a high for the school year that day of 63 students out. Sprague explained the schools are dealing with other illnesses in addition to COVID this year including hand, foot and mouth disease, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and an illness with a cough that may or may not be RSV. Sprague said due to a shortage of tests, people are now only being tested for RSV if hospitalized.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Nov. 11 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna seeks new plowing services
Holbrook Excavating is no longer Alna’s plowing contractor, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri and the Woolwich firm’s owner Evan Holbrook each confirmed Nov. 10: Pentaleri, responding to questions via text; and Holbrook, when reached by phone. “Holbrook quit,” Pentaleri said. “We’re working now to find others to supply the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich remembers its veterans
Woolwich veterans and others gathered in front of the town’s historic war memorial at the community’s Veterans Day ceremony at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Friday morning, Nov. 11. Robert Meade, a U.S. Army and Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, placed a memorial wreath here. Cpl. Meade was assisted by Hank Fuller, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart medal recipient who served in the Marine Corps. The ceremony was followed by a short prayer and the playing of “Taps” by Peter Gallant.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 7. The menu will be split pea soup, salad, rolls, chicken pot pie, green beans, and rice pudding. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
United Way Campaign celebration held, workplace awards given
United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s 2022 fall campaign was marked with many successes and tremendous volunteer and donor support, Campaign Chair Mara Pennell announced at the organization’s Finale celebration at Bowdoin College’s Moulton Union Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Campaign has raised $1,569,095, or 95% of goal,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Carmen Reed Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
A lifelong resident of the Mid-coast, Carmen Reed understands why people from all over the world choose to make Lincoln County their home. She takes pride in her knowledge of the surrounding areas and uses it to her advantage when providing real estate services to both buyers and sellers alike. Carmen currently resides in Nobleboro with her husband and children and credits the diverse nature and changing seasons as her favorite aspects of living in this area.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
SOLD OUT! Victor Wooten featuring Steve Bailey & Derico Watson - BASS EXTREMES at The Waldo Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10th at 8pm
On Thursday, November 10th at 8:00pm, The Waldo Theatre and Midcoast Music Academy presents Victor Wooten featuring Steve Bailey and Derico Watson - Bass Extremes. Victor Wooten is a 5-time Grammy Award winner and a founding member of the supergroup Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. He has been called the most influential bassist of the last 2 decades and was listed as one of the Top Ten Bassists of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine. Wooten was also the winner of Bass Player Magazine's reader poll 3 times and remains the only person to have won it more than once. Having released multiple solo recordings, he is also the author of the widely read novel The Music Lesson: A Spiritual Search for Growth Through Music.
Comments / 0