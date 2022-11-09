Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
Cantrell says charter change targeted her, but will have bigger impact later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she will abide by the will of the people. Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly approved a change to the city charter. It gives members of the city council the authority to confirm or deny city department heads including the police and fire superintendents.
Cantrell says she was targeted by charter change proposition
Speaking today about the new change to the city’s charter where the City Council will approve of her appointments to high-ranking city offices.
Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission
Challengers to District 3 Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III attacked him in unison for accepting campaign contributions from the utility companies he regulates. Their strategy was effective, forcing the three-term incumbent into a Dec. 10 runoff. Boissiere received 43% of the vote with a few precincts in his home base of New Orleans still […] The post Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
fox8live.com
Voters approve rule change giving New Orleans council power to confirm or deny mayoral appointees
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans voters on Election Day approved a significant change to the city’s Home Rule Charter. With 60% of the vote in favor of the change, the City Council will now have the power to confirm or deny any mayoral appointees. The new rule means...
NOLA.com
Commentary: Yet another scandal for Cantrell — and another challenge to media covering her
FOX 8 aired an explosive Lee Zurik report Wednesday evening that raises several disturbing issues related to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s current performance in office, including her possible abuse of power, payroll irregularities and significant ethics issues. All these issues stem from her continued use, apparently for purely personal reasons, of a city-owned apartment in the Upper Pontalba Building.
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash.
NEW ORLEANS – In November of last year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell gathered finance executives and community leaders on a basketball court inside a city recreation center to announce a new initiative that, she said, was aimed at addressing the city’s racial wealth gap. The mayor’s vision centered on the Crescent City Card, a quasi-municipal ID […] The post Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia
First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
8 constitutional amendments, 1 New Orleans charter amendment on ballot; here's how they did
In addition to all U.S. House members and one of Louisiana’s senate seats on the ballot, there were several proposed constitutional amendments for voters to consider.
NOLA.com
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
N.O. says it has demolished 67 abandoned buildings this year - there are thousands left
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Katrina may have happened 17 years ago, but some people still live with daily reminders of the storm. Even after the flood waters drained, one home hasn't been touched, according to the next door neighbor. "We had water about here," Warren Mitchell said as he...
NOLA.com
Where can you buy Hubig's pies in New Orleans? These stores are selling the famous hand pies.
Hubig's Pies are back in stores after a long 10 years. Here's where you can find them in the New Orleans metro area. Rouses stores got the pies first, starting with the Uptown location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. The pies will be going out Wednesday to other Rouses locations in...
NOLA.com
Power to the People: Could New Orleans take control of its power utility?
Editor's Note: This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. A modified version of this story appeared in Gambit's Nov. 8 print edition. Two decades ago, people in Winter Park, Florida, were fed up with their...
KPLC TV
New Orleans real estate developer invest in vacant Downtown Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Change is coming to Downtown Lake Charles as a vacant space on Ryan Street will soon be redeveloped. Some Downtown businesses have sat empty since Hurricane Laura, but 710 Ryan Street now faces a new fate. “We understand what it’s like to have to be...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
Louisiana gets a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in delayed Powerball drawing.
Comments / 0