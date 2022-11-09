ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Illuminator

Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission

Challengers to District 3 Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III attacked him in unison for accepting campaign contributions from the utility companies he regulates. Their strategy was effective, forcing the three-term incumbent into a Dec. 10 runoff. Boissiere received 43% of the vote with a few precincts in his home base of New Orleans still […] The post Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com

Commentary: Yet another scandal for Cantrell — and another challenge to media covering her

FOX 8 aired an explosive Lee Zurik report Wednesday evening that raises several disturbing issues related to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s current performance in office, including her possible abuse of power, payroll irregularities and significant ethics issues. All these issues stem from her continued use, apparently for purely personal reasons, of a city-owned apartment in the Upper Pontalba Building.
Louisiana Illuminator

Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash.

NEW ORLEANS – In November of last year,  Mayor LaToya Cantrell gathered finance executives and community leaders on a basketball court inside a city recreation center to announce a new initiative that, she said, was aimed at addressing the city’s racial wealth gap. The mayor’s vision centered on the Crescent City Card, a quasi-municipal ID […] The post Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com

Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia

First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
NOLA.com

French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place

Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
fox8live.com

ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
