Gap to Use Amazon for Sales and Delivery
Aiming to establish a new way to reach potential customers, Gap has created a store on Amazon. Launched with Amazon Fashion in the United States and Canada, the store includes Gap-branded apparel for adults, teens, kids and babies, as well as babyGap-branded nursery furniture and baby gear, Gap said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
October Inflation Drop Won’t Quell Consumer Affordability Fears
For the fourth consecutive month, inflation slowed in October and while the market reaction happened instantly, data and history suggest the consumers' response will be much slower and far less impulsive. Officially, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported overall inflation fell to 7.7% in October versus a year ago,...
Amazon Puts Alexa Under Microscope in Cost-Cutting Review
Amazon is evaluating its Alexa business as the company joins other Big Tech firms in making cost-cutting measures in the face of an economic downturn. That's according to a report Thursday (Nov. 9) by the Wall Street Journal, which cites internal Amazon documents that show Amazon's devices unit, which includes its voice assistant tool Alexa, had an operating loss of more than $5 billion in recent years.
RealReal Overhauls Consignment Structure in Quest for Profitability
In its ongoing quest for profitability, luxury resale platform The RealReal said Tuesday (Nov. 8) that it has overhauled its commission structure and will charge more for low-priced transactions that have typically resulted in losses. The announcement came as part of the company’s third-quarter earnings report, in which it outlined...
Mastercard Supports Digital Transformation in Egypt
Mastercard has partnered with Arab African International Bank (AAIB) as part of its efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of Egypt’s financial system. Through the partnership, Mastercard will contribute to AAIB’s digital transformation strategy, and the two companies will work together to help drive the adoption of digital payments in the country, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
Retailers Shift From Personalization to Individualism to Win Loyalty
Gone are the days when retail innovation efforts were limited to increasing the convenience offered to in-store shoppers. Today, the pandemic-induced digital transformation has heightened merchant awareness around frictionless online shopping experiences and the importance of technology in fostering eCommerce growth. “We’re morphing away from something that’s channel specific to...
What Customers Demand From Their QSR Ordering Experiences
What Customers Demand From Their QSR Ordering Experiences. The pandemic forced restaurants to pivot and deploy online platforms for contactless ordering, unified restaurant software, curbside pickup and delivery services to meet consumers where they were. These technologies were already becoming popular in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space, but table-service restaurants had to deploy them for the first time over the last two years. These options have now become table stakes for eateries of all kinds, with customers often eschewing restaurants that do not offer such conveniences.
Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs
In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Double-Down on Social Commerce Amid Growth Scarcity
It seems that 2022 is shaping up as the year social selling got its act together, or at least came to the front of the store. This, as a flurry of recent developments in digital commerce and seamless payments have not only shown the mass appeal and opportunity that lies in selling through short-form-videos but also offers the one thing that retailers are struggling to find right now -- growth.
12 things that happened at Twitter this week, from Doja Cat asking Elon Musk for help to bankruptcy threats
Elon Musk – aka the "Twitter Complaint Hotline Officer" has been busy for his second week as "Chief Twit". Here's a look at what's happened.
Musk Hints of Twitter Bankruptcy in Bid to Cut Costs
Elon Musk has reportedly told Twitter employees that the company could go bankrupt. In addition, two members of Musk’s new leadership team at the social media platform have resigned, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Nov. 10), citing unnamed sources. Musk mentioned the possibility of a Twitter bankruptcy during a call with...
Dutch FinTech Adyen Teams with Instacart on PINless Payments
Amsterdam-based payment technology company Adyen will act as a payment services partner for grocery aggregator firm Instacart, the FinTech announced on Thursday (Nov. 10). As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage various aspects of the Adyen payment platform, including PIN-free debit payments, per a press release. “Working with...
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
Faster Pay, Faster Food, Faster Checkout; A Quick Read on the Week’s Research Trends
The need for speed. It’s everywhere these days. From 5G cell phones to high-speed internet, from nano-second stock trading to instant Venmo payments to friends and more. The “want-it-now” culture is in the driver's seat and has no intention of hitting the brakes anytime soon, be that in our personal or professional lives.
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
Galaxy CEO Says Exposure to FTX ‘Stings’ But Isn’t Detrimental
Digital asset and blockchain firm Galaxy Digital has an exposure of about $76.8 million of cash and digital assets to cryptocurrency exchange FTX and is in the process of withdrawing $47.5 million, the company announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a quarterly earnings press release issued before its conference call. The...
Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Workers Due to Drop in eCommerce
Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees — 13% of its workforce — CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, blaming the decision on his misguided bet on pandemic eCommerce. In a memo to employees Wednesday (Nov. 9), the Facebook founder took responsibility for the moves that brought the company to this point. He said many people predicted that the increase in eCommerce shopping that began with COVID-19 would continue beyond the pandemic.
